How to watch the Paradox Announcement Show 2023 and the likely Cities: Skylines 2 reveal

The Paradox Announcement Show 2023 is about to bring us some major game reveals from Paradox Interactive, including what pretty much everyone expects to be the reveal of Cities: Skylines 2.

You can tune into the Paradox Announcement Show 2023 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT via the publisher's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) - or you can just hit play on the embedded video below to watch it right on this page. Paradox promises that the show will feature "three new games, four new expansions, gameplay reveals, and updates!"

Likely the most notable of these new games is the next title from Cities: Skylines developer Colossal Order. The studio's next game has been long-awaited, and the entire community is hinging its hopes on this being the reveal of Cities: Skylines 2. The original remains one of the best city-building games out there, and with so few titles gunning for SimCity's long-vacant crown, it's going to be very exciting to see what's next.

Old-school Sim series fans have another reason to be excited with the reveal of the first game from Paradox Tectonic, a studio headed up by one of the lead developers behind The Sims 2 and 3. They're definitely pushing that connection in the teaser (opens in new tab), too: "We're expanding your creativity. Life simulator visionary, Rod Humble, and Paradox Tectonic are itching to unveil its new ground-breaking project."

The third of these new games is the next project from Harebrained Schemes, the studio behind the excellent modern takes on Shadowrun and Battletech. The teaser is putting a big emphasis on the narrative here, saying that Harebrained Schemes is "going to bring video game storytelling home."

We don't know which games those four expansions will be spread across, but Paradox does say you can expect reveals of some sort for Crusader Kings 3 and Europa Universalis 4. There will also be "several announcements" from Paradox Arc, the publisher's indie initiative.

Paradox has brought us many of the best strategy games available today.