Attracting viewers from all over the world, knowing how to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere is more important than ever. This means you can enjoy perfect crusts and soggy bottoms everywhere from Australia to the US, with all the star bakers on show across the globe. And if lockdown has you turning to the kitchen, some inspiration might well be in order. That's why we've made this guide showing you how to stream The Great British Bake Off online wherever you are right now.

With ten seasons under its belt, the national baking competition has taken the world by storm since its launch in 2010. We've had winners from all areas of the UK, and plenty of cake drama and pastry catastrophes to keep viewers glued to the weekly competition. Alongside all those meltdowns - and lest we forget the ice cream debacle - there have been some stunning bakes on show in those ten years, providing us with more than enough to guide some newfound creativity.

Bake Off has been widely credited with reigniting interest in baking across the UK and beyond. From awe-inspiring show stoppers to recipes for less known treats from around the world, bakers-to-be will find a huge amount of inspiration available in each of the series' ten seasons. If you're here for your favorite judges, you'll find the older Mary Berry episodes as well as the more recent Noel Fielding delights available on plenty of streaming services as well.

If you're looking to watch The Great British Bake Off online, you're in luck. We're taking you through all the ways to stream Bake Off online right here, so you can enjoy the BAFTA-winning show from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Great British Baking Show online in the USA

Stream The Great British Baking Show online in Canada

Seasons 4 - 9 of The Great British Baking Show are available to stream on Gem in Canada. Gem is absolutely free to sign up, but you can upgrade to a $4.99 premium subscription to avoid ads and catch CBC News Network live streams. If you want the full collection that's available in the US, however, you're better off picking up a Netflix or BritBox subscription and a piece of VPN software to mask your location.

Stream The Great British Bake Off online in the UK

Free - All 4 / BBC iPlayer

Ironically, it's a little more difficult to watch The Great British Bake Off online in the UK. After the great Channel 4 shift, the back catalogue of seasons seems to have been lost in the mix. That means you can catch the latest three seasons of the show on All 4 for free, but Netflix has recently removed its own selection of seasons. The BBC Bake Off does appear to be on the new BritBox service, and that'll cost you £5.99 a month after a 30 day free trial. If you want to catch some of the older episodes, your best bet is to tune into Netflix US using a VPN. A VPN allows you to browse the web without leaving any of your personal information behind, but an added bonus of many services is the ability to mask your location as part of this security. That means you can avoid geoblocks on many streaming sites, simply by selecting a server from the country that site serves.

Watch The Great British Bake Off online in Australia

From $49 a month at Foxtel

Viewers down under can catch four seasons of The Great British Bake Off with a Foxtel Now subscription. You'll need an AU$49 a month membership to watch, but if you're looking for something cheaper it might be worth getting yourself a VPN. If you're a Netflix customer, you can watch more Bake Off on the US site, and avoid geoblocking by using a piece of VPN software. We recommend Express VPN for its speed and stability, as well as the ability to sign in on so many devices.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $6.67/£5.50 a month

If you're trying to stream The Great British Bake Off from somewhere not listed here, we recommend you pick up a Netflix subscription. US Netflix offers a fantastic seven seasons of the show right now, which means plenty of episodes to see you through your new baking obsession. However, if you're streaming Netflix from somewhere outside of the US you won't have access to this content, so we also recommend picking up a VPN as well. A VPN allows you to browse the web while protecting data about your computer, yourself, and your location, which means you can mask the country you're streaming from and make it appear as if you are in the US. We've tested a wide range of VPN options in our investigations into the best VPN, as well as the best VPN for Netflix. After all that testing, we recommend Express VPN. There's plenty of reliable server locations available, as well as excellent privacy settings. There are also extra features like automatic protection on public WiFi and it works on a massive selection of devices.