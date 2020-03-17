How to watch Nintendo Indie World for March 17: Catch it all right here

How to watch the latest Nintendo Indie World presentation is easy, because you're already in the right place to see it.

According to Nintendo, the new presentation focused on games from smaller studios will begin at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 5pm GMT today, March 17. You can watch the whole thing in the YouTube embed above. Nintendo hasn't said anything about what games we should expect to see, though you can expect the entire presentation to last about 20 minutes from start to finish.

The last Indie World presentation in December was a fast-moving stream of reveals. Highlights included the debut of Sports Story , a sequel to the early Switch favorite Golf Story, as well as updates on Streets of Rage 4, Murder by Numbers, and The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition.

We're in the middle of a historic drought for full-on Nintendo Direct presentations (if you don't count the Animal Crossing Direct and other franchise-focused presentations), and Nintendo fans are thirsty for a video full of announcements for big first-party games. That said, there's little chance that Nintendo will try to sneak any such announcements into Indie World - it tends to keep its various online event formats nice and distinct. It's worth watching to the end to see if Nintendo sneaks in any teasers for upcoming events, though.

Even if you don't have time to watch the Nintendo Indie World presentation yourself as soon as it begins, you can stay tuned to GR+ to catch our recap of all the biggest news as soon as we have it.