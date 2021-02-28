How to live stream Canelo vs Yildirim fight for free and from anywhere today

A mere couple of months after his last fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez returns to the ring to further cement his status as the best super middleweight of the modern era, with a bout against unfancied Turkish hopeful Avni Yildirim.

Read our guide to getting a Canelo vs Yildirim live stream, and watch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world. In short, sports streaming network DAZN has exclusive rights to show the fight in over 200 countries worldwide.

Canelo vs Yildirim at a glance This title fight takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami on Saturday, February 27. The main card begins at: 8pm ET/ 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT / 2pm NZDT, with Canelo and Yildirim's ring walks expected around 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT / 5pm NZDT.

Canelo's last fight saw him dispatch Brit fighter Callum Smith in devastating style to become the unified super middleweight champ.

The Mexican star now faces the somewhat unheralded mandatory challenger Yildirim, who comes into the fight off the back of a defeat to Anthony Dirrell a year ago.

Looking to extend his professional record to an incredible 55 victories, Canelo is the runaway favorite here as he looks to line up a lucrative summer showdown against Billy Joe Saunders - but can Yildirim upset those plans and pull off a major upset?

We've got all the info on how to live stream Canelo vs Yildirim, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Live stream Canelo vs Yildirim online with DAZN from anywhere

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") , is fast becoming one of the major players worldwide for broadcasting top tier boxing as well as Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and F1 action in some regions.

This huge fight is the latest major sporting event to have been snapped up worldwide by the subscription service.

DAZN is a completely online service, with its broadcasts and on demand content available exclusively via the the DAZN app, as well as smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.

If you're new to DAZN, the platform is currently offering all sorts of different discounts depending on your region for fresh customers - and in some cases free trials.

We break down how you can get DAZN in some of the major regions below.

How to watch Canelo vs Yildirim online

DAZN

The Canelo vs Yildirim boxing match will be exclusively streamed on DAZN across multiple territories. For those in the UK, you can pay £1.99 a month to get your dose of boxing content on DAZN UK with the main card beginning at 1am and Canelo and Yildirim expected in the ring at 4am on Sunday morning. In the US, pay $19.99 a month for DAZN. Alternatively you can pay PPV through North American cable providers for $49.99. Main card starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Canelo vs Yildirim at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Those in Canada can sign up to DAZN for $20 a month, or get a yearly subscription for $150, getting a total discount of $90 a year. Canadian customers can also benefit from a one month free trial. Much like in the US, timings are 8pm ET / 5pm PT for the main card and 11pm ET / 8pm PT for the Canelo vs Yildirim fight. If you're down under, Australian DAZN subscriptions cost $2.99 a month. You'll be able to tune in for the main card at 12pm AEDT, with the Canelo and Yildirim entering the ring at 3pm AEDT.

Live stream Canelo vs Yildirim from anywhere