How to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online: watch the boxing from any country

After two controversial previous meetings, arguably the two best fighters of their generation go toe-to-toe for a third and final time tonight as Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez meet once more in Las Vegas. Read on if you want to know how to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online from anywhere.

The two bitter rivals played out a draw in their first meeting back in 2017 - a judges verdict that many boxing fans felt should have gone in Kazakh star Golovkin's favour.

Canelo vs Golovkin 3 at a glance This title fight takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. Canelo and Golovkin's ring walks are expected around 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST.

Canelo then scored a majority decision in their second showdown the following year, a similarly contentious decision, with many fight fans feeling GGG had done enough to at least secure a draw or better.

Mexican star Canelo will be putting his super middleweight titles on the line for this fight, meaning Golovkin moves up a weight for the first time in his career.

Canelo, 32 suffered just the second defeat of his illustrious career in his last appearance in the ring back in May, after making an unsuccessful weight switch to 175lb back in May against Dmitry Bivol, while Golovkin's last fight was a TKO victory in Japan over Ryota Murata back in April.

This entire event is available exclusively on DAZN, excluding Mexico. However, depending on where you live that will mean a different viewing time and cost to watch. Read on to see how to watch Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online.

How to watch a free Canelo vs Golovkin 3 live stream

While most countries have the Canelo vs Golovkin fight behind a paywall, those in Canelo's home country, Mexico, can benefit from a 100% free live stream. Tune in through Azteca 7's website and get a Canelo vs Golovkin 3 live stream for free (opens in new tab).

Of course, if you're outside of Mexico for whatever reason, natives can tune in from overseas by using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and appear as if they're right at home. Full details on how below:

Live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 from anywhere

If you're away from home during the Canelo vs Golovkin 3 fight, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access Azteca 7 and DAZN from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online

(opens in new tab)The Canelo vs Golovkin 3 boxing match will be exclusively streamed on DAZN across multiple territories. If you're in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the fight will only be available to watch via pay per view in addition to a regular DAZN subscription. For those in the UK, DAZN UK (opens in new tab) costs £7.99, with the Canelo vs Golovkin 3 PPV priced at £9.99 for current subscribers and £17.98 for new sign ups. The main card starts at 1am BST with Canelo and Golovkin expected in the ring at around 4am BST. In the US, a subscription is $19.99 a month or $149.99 for the year for DAZN (opens in new tab), while the PPV costs $64.99 (or $84.98 for new subscribers). The main card starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Canelo vs Golovkin 3 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. It's the same timings for viewers in Canada, who can sign up to DAZN (opens in new tab) for $20 a month, or get a yearly subscription for $150, with the PPV price set at CA$64.99 on top ($84.98 for new subscribers). If you're down under, Australian DAZN (opens in new tab) subscriptions cost AUS$13.99 a month, with the PPV costing AUS$44.99 (AUS$58.98 for new customers). You'll be able to tune in for the main card at 10am AEST on Sunday morning, with the Canelo vs Golovkin 3 main event expected to start after 1pm AEST.

Live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online from DAZN from anywhere

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) (pronounced "Da Zone") , is fast becoming one of the major players worldwide for broadcasting top tier boxing as well as Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and F1 action in some regions.

This huge fight is the latest major sporting event to have been snapped up worldwide by the subscription service.

DAZN is a completely online service, with its broadcasts and on demand content available exclusively via the the DAZN app, as well as smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.