How many PS5 sold so far

How many PS5 consoles have been sold may surprise you, given how tough it's been to find one ever since the system came out in November 2020.

While it seems like half the world is still searching for a PS5 restock , Sony has confirmed how many PS5 systems it sold as of the end of its latest fiscal quarter: 10.1 million systems as of the end of June 2021.

Sony's financial figures reveal that the flow of how many PS5s were sold has slowed over time: it reported 4.5 million sales in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2020 (the quarter which included the system's initial release in November), then dropping to 3.3 in the fourth quarter of that year and 2.2 in the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year.

From what Sony has told us in the past, we can safely assume this is not due to decreased consumer demand for PS5 , but instead because of supply constraints. Sony's manufacturers had time to put together a big initial wave of consoles before it opened up sales for PS5 in November, and ever since, it's been struggling to keep up with demand. Thankfully, Sony has secured a new source for the semiconductors it needs to manufacture PS5 systems , which should help it speed up production.

Ultimately, Sony aims to sell more than 14.8 million PS5s in its current fiscal year set to end on March 31, 2022 - that's just this fiscal year, not counting the sales from the launch window, and it's the same number of PS4 consoles Sony sold in the same time frame for that console.