House Flipper gets Friends-inspired apartments to fix up as part of April Fools update

Home refurb simulation game House Flipper has released two new apartments inspired by Chandler and Joey and Rachel and Monica’s apartments from Friends for players to do up in honor of April Fools Day.

Although released as a joke, the update is real and players really can do up the Friends apartments. Probably in need of updating after featuring the same decor for the last 18 years, the two apartments contain all of the iconic items found in the two pair’s homes including Pat the ceramic dog, Chandler and Joey’s La-Z-Boys chairs, Joey’s penguin plush Huggsy, Monica’s iconic purple door, and more.

April Fools' Day came early this year! I'm counting on you to FLIP THE HELL OUT OF THESE TWO NEW APARTMENTS! 🏡🥳P.S. It should be available on consoles later tonight or just tomorrow - sorry to keep you waiting! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YZEGFUHyMRMarch 31, 2022 See more

Of course, the two apartments aren't like-for-like recreations but there’s definitely enough recognizable elements in both to make players feel right at home in the nostalgic dwellings.

The apartments also contain subtle references to the classic 90s sitcom, from a poster with a quote about "my sandwich" (which is a nod to Ross’ breakdown over his sandwich in season five), as well as a poster of a "silly cat" which is a clear reference to Phoebe’s hit song 'Smelly Cat.'

The April Fools update began rolling out yesterday on PC and according to the House Flipper official Twitter account, it "should be available on consoles later tonight or just tomorrow." The update didn’t just give us two new apartments though as it also delivered a number of other small fixes and changes which can also be found on the update’s Steam page.

If you’re now interested in this satisfying home renovation game, House Flipper is available to play on PC (via Steam), PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.