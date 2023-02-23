Horror icon Shinji Mikami is reportedly leaving Hi-Fi Rush studio

Shinji Mikami is reportedly leaving Tango Gameworks in the coming months.

That's according to TrueAchievements (opens in new tab), who report obtaining an internal email sent to all ZeniMax employees notifying them of Mikami's departure. In the email, Bethesda senior vice president Todd Vaughn announces to employees at the company that Mikami will be leaving Tango Gameworks in the coming months.

"I am writing today to let you know that studio head Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the coming months," Vaughn's email to staff reportedly read. The email went on to praise Mikami for founding Tango Gameworks 12 years ago and mentoring young developers in his role as studio head.

Mikami originally founded Tango Gameworks in 2010 after departing Capcom, having lead the development of iconic games like Resident Evil and Resident Evil 4. The Evil Within, Mikami's only directorial role at Tango Gameworks, would be the studio's debut game after being acquired by Bethesda parent company Zenimax, launching in 2014.

Since then, Mikami has had an overseer role in Tango's other projects, including The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire Toyko, and Hi-Fi Rush. The latter, which Mikami served as a producer on, stealth-launched earlier this year to rave reviews around the world, cementing the game as an absolute hit among players and critics alike.

Mikami departs Tango at age 57, which naturally leads to questions surrounding his possible retirement. The Evil Within director has spoken pretty candidly in the past about retiring but has maintained over the last few years that he wants to direct one final game before he hangs up his hat. For that project, Mikami said in 2020 he has no shortage of ideas for.

Mikami departs Tango Gameworks after 12 years and four games, and some might argue, with the likes of the Resident Evil series under his belt, he leaves as one of the most influential game developers of all time.

