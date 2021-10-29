Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3 pits Aloy against a huge Stormbird

While Horizon Forbidden West is still months away, Aloy's story continues each month in Titan Comics' Horizon Zero Dawn ongoing series, and we have a first look inside its third issue, November 10's Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3 .

The 'Liberation' story arc, part of Titan's larger Horizon Zero Dawn ongoing series, follows Aloy and Erend as they hunt for the killer of an Oseram tribe member. At the same time, the story about the murder of Erend's sister Ersa, as well as the liberation of Meridian, is explored deeper.

Check out this preview of Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics)

"All of us who worked on the story – myself, Anne Toole, Annie Kitain, and Ari Martinez – feel humbled by the praise the series has received," Ben McCaw, Horizon Zero Dawn's narrative director (and co-writer of the comic) said when this story-arc was announced. "During the writing process, we could only hope that fans would connect with the characters the same way we do, and it's gratifying to hear that we succeeded."

McCaw co-writes Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation with Toole, and their scripts are drawn by Elmer Damaso.

Ben Harvey has drawn the primary cover to Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3, with two variants also coming - one from Guerilla Games' art department, and the other by Harvey Tolibao. Check them all out here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation #3 goes on sale on November 10, and a collection of the entire Horizon Zero Dawn Liberation arc goes on sale for November 30.