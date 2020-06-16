Horizon Forbidden West real-life photo comparisons show how it captures the San Francisco setting

A real-life photo comparison of various San Francisco landmarks shows how accurately Horizon Forbidden West captures the setting and gives it a post-apocalyptic makeover.

The comparisons come thanks to eagle-eyed Reddit user Ewaan which was posted on Resetera, who spotted the various landmarks in the recent announcement trailer. As you can see in the image below, Horizon Forbidden West features various key buildings and landmarks from the city, including the Golden Gate Bridge, The Ferry Building, City Hall, the Palace of Fine Arts, and the Transamerica Pyramid. Check out the comparison images here.

It's impressive that they managed to spot these brief glimpses in the trailer, and as someone who's never been to San Francisco, it's very cool to see how accurately Guerrilla's upcoming adventure captures the real-world location it's set in.

Set in a post-post-apocalyptic world where machine creatures roam the lands, we'll be able to explore the city in Horizon Forbidden West's take on the future in 1000 years. In an official PlayStation blog post , it was revealed that Forbidden west will continue "Aloy's story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she'll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats."

The long rumoured and highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was officially confirmed during Sony's Future of Gaming showcase. During the stream, the PS5 was unveiled for the very first time, and Horizon Forbidden West was announced for the next-gen console. No release date has been announced for the game yet, but we're just knowing it's on the horizon (sorry) is exciting in and of itself.

Want to know more? Here are the 10 biggest things we learned from the Horizon Forbidden West trailer.