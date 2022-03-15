Horizon Forbidden West player skips Tallneck climb using expert gliding skills

One creative Horizon Forbidden West player showed off some fancy glider skills that resulted in skipping a tricky climb.

Redditor /u/UnHumChun shared their unintentional skip, which resulted in their landing atop a Tallneck without having to fight their way through the surrounding area. Instead, they flew with the wind with Aloy's trusty Shieldwing Glider all the way from a high peak to override The Strand of the Sentinels Tallneck without so much as breaking a sweat.

Normally, Aloy would be stuck on the ground clearing the area of Stalkers and Fire Clamberjaws, laying traps and waiting for the enemies to appear so she can take them out. There's an entire segment where there's everything from land mines to rope ladders that need to be lowered, and a long journey to the top of a platform to boot.

After fighting through all of those enemies and painstakingly making it to the Tallneck, there's still the task of climbing it. Using the Glider, there was none of that required here, which made for an ingenious way to get ahead, and fast.

That's part of Horizon Forbidden West's appeal, at least in terms of exploring the open world. There are a variety of ways to interact with the environment, and that means you may often find ways around certain portions of the game that may not immediately be obvious.

There are plenty of tools at your disposal to discover routes like these of your own, so with a little elbow grease, it's entirely possible to find your own shortcuts through areas that might be giving you fits. At any rate, it's always a good idea to add more Tallneck completions to your totals, and it's always fun to get your glide on.

