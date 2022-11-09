Horizon Forbidden West fans are skeptical about the rumored MMO

Longtime Horizon Zero Dawn fans aren't sure how to feel about the prospect of a Horizon MMO that's currently rumoured to be in development.

In case you missed it, rumours began circulating about a Horizon Forbidden West-inspired multiplayer game a few months ago after developer Guerrilla shared a couple of job listings that contained MMO-related terms. As of yesterday (November 8), things became a little more official when a report from Korean outlet MTN (opens in new tab) shared that sources have claimed that Sony and South Korean-based studio NCSoft have entered into an early agreement to create a Horizon MMO.

Understandably, those who have been fans of Horizon Zero Dawn , and its sequel from earlier this year Horizon Forbidden West , aren't sure how to feel about this sudden change in genre. If you didn't know, the Horizon games are typically single-player action-adventure games so although not a huge shift, an MMO/MMORPG is certainly a different kind of adventure for Aloy and the machines.

"Honestly, I’ve never been a huge MMO player but hopefully this can be a good dip into the genre. Fighting machines with other people would be amazing," one Reddit user (opens in new tab) said on the topic of a Horizon MMO. "[There's] absolutely no chance picking apart machine parts with a group online will be as smooth as offline single player," another replied (opens in new tab), "This will not ever be close to the experience Horizon 1 and 2 provided," they continue.

It's a similar picture on the likes of Resetera (opens in new tab) and Twitter (opens in new tab) with plenty of fans cautiously optimistic about the rumoured project, as well as several more denouncing it before it's even been officially announced.

A fair point that a lot of fans have been bringing up is that Sony may be intending to milk all it can from the Horizon series, especially considering that it was only earlier this year that we got Horizon Forbidden West, and it's only been a few short months since we heard rumours about a Horizon Zero Dawn remake . Not to mention the Horizon Zero Dawn TV show that's currently in production with Netflix.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see what kind of game the Horizon MMO turns out to be, and keep our fingers crossed that it has all of the things we love about the mainline Horizon games.