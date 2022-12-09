Horizon Forbidden West DLC is exclusive to PS5

Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC will only be available for PS5 users, skipping out a PS4 launch entirely.

Yesterday on December 8, the long-rumored Horizon Forbidden West DLC was finally unveiled at The Game Awards in LA. One detail that might've flown under the radar was the fact that the Burning Shores expansion will only be available for the base game on PS5 consoles.

At the current time, there aren't any details from developer Guerrilla Games on why the DLC is skipping out a PS4 launch. When Aloy heads to Los Angeles, or what remains of it at least, in the new DLC chapter, Horizon fans will have to get their hands on a PS5 to accompany the hero.

This will no doubt come as a disappointment to PS4 players of Horizon Forbidden West. Considering the game was long billed as a cross-generation launch for PlayStation consoles, there are some that will have naturally assumed that any post-launch DLC would also receive the same treatment and arrive on both PS5 and PS4 consoles.

What we do know of Aloy's new adventure is that it'll be heading to brand new territory in California on April 19, 2023. Horizon Forbidden West might've already headed across America to locations like Las Vegas, but this time we're headed to LA, complete with towering new treats, as we saw in the announcement trailer for the Burning Shores DLC at The Game Awards last night.

