Holstin, the action horror game that lets you seamlessly flip between first and third person, showcases its latest terrifying trailer

By Joe Donnelly
published

Holstin looks positively ghastly in all of the right ways

Holstin is a psychological survival horror game that boasts a throwback pixelated aesthetic and a genuinely unsettling tone. Its latest trailer - which just dropped at the Future Games Show - shows off its seamless switching between first and third person in its isolated and haunted 90s Polish town setting, and, wow, it's as eerie as it gets. 

"It's not about the journey," so reads a caption in the trailer. "It's about survival." Which feels like a pretty brazen understatement.

With flashes of Project Zomboid, Darkwood and Silent Hill, Holstin looks like it's living up to its psychological horror billing, as you explore the town of Jeziorne-Kolonia. This small, isolated spot in eastern Poland has apparently been swept with a calamity that's steadily corrupting the land and its inhabitants. 

In practice, this has seen the town's streets are overrun by some kind of filthy slime, while the people, buildings, and wildlife all appear to be rotting from the inside, and, clearly, it ain't pretty. Tasked with finding your friend who's recently gone incommunicado, your job is to get in, get your mate, and get out unscathed – which, if the trailer above is anything to go by, that is not going to be straightforward at all. 

Exploring Holstin's abandoned homes looks unsettling as hell. Conversing with its mind-warped civilians looks unnerving. And driving through the zombie-infested woods in that old car while huge cracks on the windshield obscure your view… the hairs on the back of my neck are standing up simply writing that down. 

If you fancy any of that, you can wishlist Holstin on Steam right now, where you'll also find a free demo. Take that for a test drive, if you dare. 

Joe Donnelly
Features Editor, GamesRadar+

Joe is a Features Editor at GamesRadar+. With over seven years of experience working in specialist print and online journalism, Joe has written for a number of gaming, sport and entertainment publications including PC Gamer, Edge, Play and FourFourTwo. He is well-versed in all things Grand Theft Auto and spends much of his spare time swapping real-world Glasgow for GTA Online’s Los Santos. Joe is also a mental health advocate and has written a book about video games, mental health and their complex intersections. He is a regular expert contributor on both subjects for BBC radio. Many moons ago, he was a fully-qualified plumber which basically makes him Super Mario.