Hit action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink keeps winning, promises much-requested feature to transmute a whole load of Sigils at once to save time

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is adding mass Sigil transmutation in a future update, and it's already being praised as a welcome addition by players.

Developer Cygames just announced several brand-new features for an upcoming version of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Among the improvements is the option to transmute multiple Sigils at once, massively cutting down a grind for many players.

More quality of life updates are coming to #Relink Version 1.1.0, including previously requested expanded camera sensitivity and lock on options!But that's not all—mass sigil transmutation and updated key binding options are currently in the works for a future update!March 14, 2024 See more

"AAAH mass transmutation!!! Love that!! thank you so much," writes one Twitter user in the response to the tweet from Cygames just above, to which another user adds, "We really about to be eating." Meanwhile, another user writes, "Thank you. Transmutation as it currently is honestly makes me want to quit. You spend more time transmuting than actually playing the game."

Sigil transmutation is done entirely via Siero's Knicknack shop, which can be found in the major towns of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. You can take three levels of Knickknack Vouchers to Siero and exchange them to transmute Sigils, and these Sigils can then be taken and put into the slots of any character you've unlocked to boost their stats. Transmuting normal Sigils also nets resources to spend on special, higher-quality Sigils, and providing fodder for this becomes the primary use of transmutation in the endgame once you've outpaced the vanilla Sigil pool.

The fact that Relink only lets you transmute one Sigil at a time with Siero was pretty time-consuming stuff, as the previous comments attest to. With Relink being the sort of JRPG that you can easily sink north of 60 or even 100 hours into, especially if you're getting stuck into the endgame missions, transmuting one Sigil at a time could really be a pain the more Knickknack Vouchers you accrued.

Elsewhere, we have a few new features coming to Relink in update 1.1.0, out today, March 14. There's four new MTX packs coming to the game, for one, each of which will be available for $2.99 each. All four packs revolve around increasing or boosting a character's gear or weapon level, as well as uncapping said level, so you can pick up a brief boost for relatively cheap if you'd rather not grind.

Coming to Version 1.1.0: Various Item Packs ($2.99 ea.)🔹Self-Improvement Pack 1🔹Weapon Uncap Pack 1🔹Weapon Upgrade Items Pack 1🔹Sigil Upgrade Items Pack 1Need a boost of power? Use these packs to give yourself a kick-start when setting out on your #Relink journey! pic.twitter.com/tueDs0InM8March 14, 2024 See more

Elsewhere, Granblue Fantasy: Relink's version 1.1.0 is adding new ally Supreme Primarch Sandalphon, as well as endgame boss fight Lucilius. The game was already downright huge even before you'd reached the endgame content, and it's just continuing to somehow get even bigger with free updates.

