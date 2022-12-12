His Dark Materials season 3 release schedule: When does the new season air on HBO and BBC One?

His Dark Materials season 3 has finally arrived on our screens – well, it has in the US, but you'll have to wait a little while longer if you're across the pond in the UK. It's the final installment of the adaptation of Philip Pullman's hit fantasy trilogy, so this time around the show will be telling the story of The Amber Spyglass.

Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson return as Lyra and Will, two world-hopping teenagers linked together by prophecy and fate, while Ruth Wilson is back as the terrifying Mrs. Coulter and James McAvoy reprises his role as Lyra's father, Lord Asriel.

You won't want to miss a single second of His Dark Materials season 3, so make sure you tune in on time with our handy release schedule, complete with viewing information for all corners of the globe.

When are His Dark Materials season 3 episodes 3 and 4 releasing in the US?

His Dark Material season 3 episodes 3 and 4 reach HBO on December 12 at 9pm ET / 6pm ET. You'll need a cable subscription to the channel to be able to watch it. After it airs on live TV, it will be available to stream on HBO Max. Two episodes are being released each week.

When is His Dark Materials season 3 episode 1 releasing in the UK?

(Image credit: HBO/BBC)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 1 airs on BBC One on December 18. The BBC hasn't announced what time the new season will air yet. All episodes of His Dark Materials season 3 will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from December 18.

Where can you watch His Dark Materials season 3?

(Image credit: HBO/BBC)

Watch His Dark Materials season 3 from anywhere in the world

(Image credit: HBO/BBC)

It's possible to watch His Dark Materials season 3 on almost any streaming service of your choice from the selection above. However, normally you will find yourself geo-blocked from doing so, but a VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch His Dark Materials on Binge, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch on Binge from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

How many episodes of His Dark Materials season 3 are there?

(Image credit: HBO/BBC)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 1 – out now (US) / December 18 (UK)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 2 – out now (US) / December 25 (UK)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 3 – December 12 (US) / January 1 (UK)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 4 – December 12 (US) / January 8 (UK)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 5 – December 19 (US) / January 15 (UK)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 6 – December 19 (US) / January 22 (UK)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 7 – December 26 (US) / January 29 (UK)

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 8 – December 26 (US) / February 5 (UK)

