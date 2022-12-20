High on Life is the biggest game on Game Pass right now

High on Life has topped Xbox's list of the most popular games on Game Pass.

As pointed out by industry analyst Benji Sales, Squanch Games' potty-mouthed space-themed Metroidvania is even more popular on Game Pass than Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 right now, which are usually at the top of the list.

How HIGH can @highonlifegame go!? TO THE TOP is the correct answer. Huge congratulations @SquanchGames @JustinRoiland and team! 🙌🏻💚🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/wUNOBqMq88December 19, 2022 See more

There's no telling how long High on Life will kick it at the top of Game Pass's biggest titles, but the fact that it's there at all is an accomplishment worth acknowledging, and Xbox Games VP Aaron Greenberg gave a toast to the developers at Squanch Games doing just that. "How HIGH can High on Life go!?" Greenberg said. "TO THE TOP is the correct answer. Huge congratulations and team!"

Now, it's true that High on Life's popularity is undoubtedly being bolstered by its relative newness, having just launched last week to largely positive reviews. That said, it's not every day that a weird, comedic shooter with trash-talking guns and aliens using humans like drugs beats out Mine-freakin'-craft, whether or not it's a new release.

Some of that's surely thanks to the star power of creator Justin Roiland, known for co-creating the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty, but it doesn't hurt that critics and players alike seem to like the game quite a lot. GamesRadar's High on Life review calls it "ncessantly loud, frequently unhinged, and a trip well worth taking."

"High on Life is a confident and capable Metroidvania that takes real pleasure in being as weird and outlandish as is reasonably possible," writes GR's Josh West. "In presenting combat underpinned by chatting weapons and worlds wrought with endless distraction, Squanch Games has created something that is well worth your time, even if some of its elements lack refinement."

Here are the best Xbox Series X games to play right now.