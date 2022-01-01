Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals more about Edge Elden Ring cover star Godfrey

Hidetaka Miyazaki has opened up on the role of Godfrey, the cover star of this month's Edge magazine.

In E367 (which you can pick up from Magazines Direct now), Miyazaki was asked about the imposing figure on Edge's cover, who can be seen wielding a giant-axe and he explains the significance of the character, who represents a new direction for From Software.

Miyazaki says: "When we were talking with George R.R. Martin, we had these themes and ideas for creating pieces of artwork for the bosses, for these core characters of the story. And when he wrote the mythos, we asked him to create these dramatic heroes of this ancient mythos that takes place before the events of the game.



"These dramatic and heroic characters weren’t really present in our previous titles, so this is something that was really appealing to me – how he would depict the mystique and heroic qualities of those characters. And Godfrey, the character in your cover artwork, is sort of an embodiment of that. He’s one of the major players in the game."

Miyazaki also goes on to describe what role Godfrey plays in the player's journey, giving us a greater sense of Elden Ring's lore: "He represents everything great about the Elden Ring and about The Lands Between at that time. Eventually, he was exiled from The Lands Between. He himself became tarnished and he shares this deep connection with the Tarnished – the player character. Godfrey is an embodiment of their long history and struggle. He represents a lot of what the player character stands for and he symbolizes a deep connection with the player – something that used to shine brilliantly and has now become tarnished and fallen from grace."

This is just a taste of what Miyazaki has to say about the much-anticipated RPG and for more on what to expect from Elden Ring, as well as the chance to learn about the Dark Soul's creator's policy on not playing his own games, make sure to grab your copy of Edge 367 today.

