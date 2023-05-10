Here's when and where the last big Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase is streaming

This Thursday is your last chance to watch a new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom showcase before the game releases, and it's shaping up to be a big 'un.

Nintendo announced the broadcast last week, promising "four Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" as well as "more livestream content counting down to the game's release."

The last big Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase is taking place on Thursday, May 11 at 6:45pm PT / 9:45pm ET / 2:45am BST, and it sounds like it'll last for a good long while.

If you want to catch the event live, you can tune in via Nintendo's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab) at the time and date listed just above, or just hang tight here and wait for the embed at the top of this page to go live.

Of course, for those who trade in the dark art of leaks and spoilers, there's probably little in this final showcase that'll actually be completely new. Ever since a copy of the physical game was spotted in the wild, there have been a ton of Tears of the Kingdom leaks around social media despite Nintendo's best efforts to curb them.

That said, watching Nintendo's carefully curated gameplay is undoubtedly the best way to go into the game if you want the ideal ratio of, 'I've seen enough to be excited but there's still enough I haven't seen to be excited to play'. Besides, Tears of the Kingdom literally launches the day after the stream, so what's one more day?

