Here's our first peek at Microsoft's new Xbox Store

Microsoft has designed a new user interface (UI) for the Xbox store on consoles.

The new UI – which has reportedly been codenamed "Mercury" and been designed to complement Microsoft's other projects, including Project xCloud – was first shared online by Russian site @WinCommunity , but has since been shared by Windows Central , too.

Features already available in the existing store seemingly remain, including filters, screenshots, reviews, and trailers, and includes Microsoft's Movies and TV offerings, too.

"The app takes solid cues from the Xbox (Beta) app and new Xbox Game Bar on PC, with rounded corners, a new, bolder font, and tons of acrylic blur," says Windows Central. "The UX is fully animated at every turn, which feels far more 'fun' than the previous app, which is arguably clinical, designed primarily for functionality than the experience."

As yet there's no word on when we might see the refreshed store roll out to consoles, but it is reportedly due to come to the full Microsoft family of consoles, including Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X. It is rumoured to already be available for testing as part of the Xbox Alpha Ring program.

In related news, Microsoft has detailed how the Xbox Series X plans to be "the most compatible next-generation console", confirming that thousands of games will be available to play on the upcoming platform via backwards compatibility when it launches later this Holiday.

Writing in a new blog post on Xbox Wire, Jason Ronald, director of program management for Xbox Series X, explains how the Xbox One backwards compatibility team have been working hard to ensure its successor will offer the same kind of all-in-one experience that lets users access a range of titles, new and old.

"With more than 100,000 hours of playtesting already completed, thousands of games are already playable on Xbox Series X today, from the biggest blockbusters to cult classics and fan favourites," says Ronald. "Many of us in Team Xbox play on the Xbox Series X daily as our primary console and switching between generations is seamless."