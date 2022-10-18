Here's how to watch the Resident Evil Showcase

Capcom has announced it is hosting another Resident Evil Showcase this week, and this is how you can watch it live.

After promising back in September that we'd be getting another showcase in October, Capcom has now revealed (opens in new tab) that it is hosting another Resident Evil Showcase on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 3:00 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST. If you want to find out all the latest on the Resident Evil series, you can watch live via the official Resident Evil YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab) channel.

If you're wondering what kind of announcements we should expect from the stream, well, Capcom has released a teaser trailer for the showcase ahead of its debut. In the trailer, it's revealed that we will be seeing more of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and more.

Just in case you've been out of the loop lately, it was confirmed in June that Capcom will be re-releasing Resident Evil Village in the form of the Gold Edition. This game version will come with three add-ons, including a third-person mode for protagonist Ethan Winters, The Mercenaries Additional Orders, and a brand-new DLC titled Shadows of Rose, which will see players taking on the role of Winters' daughter Rosemary when she's older.

Also confirmed around this time was a remake of Resident Evil 4. Just like the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, this version of the game is a complete overhaul of the GameCube game from 2005 and sees Leon venture to rural Spain to rescue the president's daughter Ashley Graham.