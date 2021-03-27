Here's every game featured in the ID@Xbox showcase

Microsoft has revealed over 60 new games coming to Xbox, 22 of which will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

While we already knew S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One were on the way, the recent ID@Xbox showcase also revealed a number of brand new games from companies like Human: Fall Flat publisher Curve Digital, Loop Hero publisher Devolver Digital, and Ashwalkers publisher Dear Villagers.

Here's the full list, as detailed on the Xbox website :

Adios (Mischief)

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield (Headup Games)

Airport for Aliens Run By Dogs (Strange Scaffold)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital, ustwo games)

Alchemic Cutie (PM Studios, Viridian Software, Vakio)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Art of Rally (Funselektor)

Astria Ascending (Dear Villagers, Artisan Studio)

Atrio: The Dark Wild (Isto)

Blaster Master Zero (IntiCreates)

Chivalry 2 (Koch Media, Tripwire Interactive, Torn Banner Studios)

Cloud Gardens (Noio Games)

Clouzy! (TinyMoon)

Craftopia (Pocketpair )

Dark Alliance (Wizards of the Coast, Tuque Games, ForwardXP)

Death’s Door (Devolver Digital, Acid Nerve)

Demon Turf (Fabraz)

Despelote (solimporta)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Enlisted (Gaijin Distribution, Darkflow Software)

Exo One (Future Friends Games, Exbleative)

Exomecha (TwistedRed, Nail AKINCI)

Griftlands (Klei Entertainment, Skymap Games)

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild)

Iron Corbo: Kung Fu Janitor (2DOS Games )

Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

Lake (Whitethorn, Gamious)

Last Oasis (Snail Games, Donkey Crew)

Lawn Mowing Sim (Curve Digital)

Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up)

Loot River (straka.studio)

Lost Eidolons (Ocean Drive Studio)

Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug)

Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)

Omno (Studio Inkyfox)

Onsen Master (Whitethorn, WakingOni)

Princess Farmer (Whitethorn, Samobee Games)

Rust (Double11, Facepunch Studios)

Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)

Song of Iron (Escape)

Soup Pot (Chikon Club, Chryse)

Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Gameworld)

Super Space Club (GrahamOfLegend)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant)

The Big Con (Skybound Games, Mighty Yell Studios)

The Forest Cathedral (Whitethorn, Wakefield Interactive)

The Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive, Variable State)

The Riftbreaker (Exor Studios)

The Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids)

Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive, Luis Antonio)

Voidtrain (HypeTrain Digital, Nearga)

We are the Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games)

Microsoft also used the opportunity to report that independent developers "have earned over $2 billion dollars since the program’s inception and the release of over 2,000 titles with ID@Xbox".