Help us figure out who this mystery redacted figure is on the Batman/Superman Holiday variant cover

December brings holiday celebrations around the world, including to the DC Universe where a set of holiday-themed variant covers is decorating numerous DC comic issues throughout the month. And the holiday style variant for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 contains more than just decorations - it's packing a full-on holiday surprise in the form of a censored cover that hides the identity of one of the characters attending Batman and Superman's big Christmas party.

Why would a variant cover that has no direct connection to the plot of the story inside the comic's pages need to be censored to conceal the identity of one of the characters on it? Your guess is as good as ours - though we've got a feeling it's because the person depicted may actually be a real-world celebrity making a cameo appearance on a DC cover.

Still, we're stumped as to who it could be - but we're guessing by the silhouette that it's not Santa Claus. It does look a bit like current megastar Harry Styles, especially since the hidden character is singing. But Styles has an ongoing relationship with Marvel as the actor for Marvel's hero Starfox, so who knows?

As for what's going on inside the issue itself, the story ties into the ongoing saga of Boy Thunder, Superman's sidekick who has been hiding something from the Man of Steel and his best friend Batman.

In Batman/Superman World's Finest #10, Boy Thunder's secrets come home to roost as the Teen Titans will push Boy Thunder to reveal what he's hiding to Superman and Batman - potentially jeopardizing his relationship with the two heroes.

Like we said, not exactly holiday-oriented, but variant covers often have a little fun with thematic ideas that aren't directly tied to the story inside.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 goes on sale December 20.

