You've just moved into your new dorm room - here's how to tech out your desk setup

You've unpacked, re-organized (then re-organized again), met your roommates, and checked out the campus. So why does your desk setup still feel so unfinished? I see hundreds of dorm room tech tours every year, filled with thousands of dollars worth of equipment, high-end gaming PCs, and luxury furniture. It's just not realistic.

I've been there, done the Amazon lists, shuffled the cable management, and wrestled with all kinds of RGB lighting options. There are a number of surprisingly cheap ways you can upgrade your dorm room desk setup to make work, play, and everything in between run a little smoother, even if you don't have one of the best gaming desks at your disposal.

See all dorm room essentials at Amazon

From storage and organization to charging and lighting, these are the gadgets I always come back to after more than ten years of building and rebuilding laptop setups. Whether you're going all in on a gaming workstation or simply looking to add a little extra personality, you'll find all my top recommendations just below.

Who am I? Who am I? Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I've kitted out my own desk setup over ten times over the course of college and adult life, and my current layout will no doubt change in the future. I'm currently on Desk V6.3, starting out with tiny college loft bed back in 2013. I've tested, bought, lived with, and wanted to smash hundreds of gadgets and gizmos over the years, all to find the staple must-haves listed below.

My top dorm room desk setup accessories

Lamicall Cord Organizer Available at Amazon It might not be the most exciting thing in the world, but being able to have all your cables easily to hand is surprisingly underrated. These are just sticky cord holders though, Lamicall's Cord Organizers lock into place with a snap, making for easy extension when you need a cable. Perfect for running wires up to a loft bed or keeping your desk setup neat and tidy. Great for: ✅ Having multiple chargers to hand

✅ Keeping cables safe Avoid if: ❌ You only have one charger TidyHelper Adhesive Cable Clips Available at Amazon You can keep all those cords within arms reach, but having them dangling underneath your setup is never a good look. These TidyHelper Adhesive Cable Clips are a must for those looking to keep their entire dorm setup neat. Simply run them down the legs or underside of your desk, clip your cables in, and you've got yourself a wire-free setup. I swear by this design, it's held my cables out of sight for years now. Great for: ✅ Wire-heavy setups

✅ Fiddly cable management woes Avoid if: ❌ You don't want to use adhesives SteelSeries QcK L Performance mouse pad Available at Amazon A mouse pad can completely change not just the way your mouse feels, but can also keep your gameplay slick and smooth. The SteelSeries QcK Performance range is the latest in a long line of some of the best mouse pads for gaming from this brand, offering three different surfaces to choose from. 'Balanced' is your middle-of-the-road option, with enough glide to stay competitive but a slightly textured top to maintain grip. If you want to go further in either direction, though, there's also 'Speed' and 'Control' options up for grabs. Great for: ✅ Keeping mouse movement smooth

✅ Work / play hybrid setups Avoid if: ❌ You want a full width desk mat Joyeky Adjustable Laptop Stand Available at Amazon A laptop stand doesn't just give you somewhere to put your machine down when you get back into your dorm room, it allows you to comfortably use it as a second screen. This isn't just any laptop stand, though, the rotating base and height adjustments mean you can easily angle the screen for your setup and the whole thing is built with sturdy aluminum to boot. Great for: ✅ Creating a dual-screen setup

✅ Maintaining ergonomics Avoid if: ❌ You still need to use your laptop's keyboard and mouse Pegzone Clamp-On Pegboard Available at Amazon This is a personal favorite. Pegboards were all the rage a few months ago, which saw their prices shoot up. Things have settled down at Amazon now, though, which means this clamp-on model is available for just under $40. Mine is a must-have, allowing for the easy storage of accessories, pens, pictures, and keys, all while still keeping everything at arm's reach. Great for: ✅ Decluttering your desk

✅ Showing off your gadgets

✅ Keeping stationery organized Avoid if: ❌ You have a loft bed with no back or side edges to your desk Genki ShadowCast 2 View at Amazon US This is one of the few gaming accessories I routinely recommend specifically to college students. It's essentially a cheap capture card, but it's small and fast enough to fix one of the biggest problems with gaming in a dorm room. If you don't have a monitor to use, you're normally stuck with handhelds - but this nifty gadget allows you to cast your gameplay on anything from a laptop screen to an iPad. Great for: ✅ Smaller setups

✅ Nintendo Switch fans

✅ Casual gameplay Avoid if: ❌ You need super-fast competitive latencies Koorui 27-inch monitor Available at Amazon If you are going all out on a gaming setup, the Koorui GN02 monitor can get you there for a lot less than a bigger brand. This is a 240Hz 1080p panel for far less than $200 - that's perfect for big-screen school work as well as the transition to evening game time. Great for: ✅ Competitive 1080p gameplay

✅ Extra audio ports Avoid if: ❌ You want to invest in a QHD panel Lisen 3-in-1 Apple charging stand Available at Amazon This one's for the Apple users, and it comes straight out of my own setup. I've been using this Lisen 3-in-1 charging stand for a couple of years now, for my iPhone 16, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The whole block can charge all three at once, and even fold down into an easily portable block for when you're on the road. If you want to keep all your gadgets juiced up while you're working this is a fantastic desk accessory. Great for: ✅ Apple power users

✅ iPhone display mode Avoid if: ❌ You're on Android Govee RGBIC LED light strip (16.4ft) Available at Amazon It sounds cliche, but RGB lighting really can change the whole vibe of your setup. If you want to make your dorm room desk feel more like home, adding these cheap strips can transform the space. I've used Govee for years now, after initially being drawn to its Alexa compatibility. Everything is easy to set up and control, and is easily removable when time comes to move out. Great for: ✅ Lighting awkward areas

✅ Smart home integration Avoid if: ❌ You'd prefer longer lasting light bars Razer USB4 laptop dock Available at Amazon Now this is the most expensive accessory on my list, but it's completely changed my setup in the last few months. If you really want to streamline your laptop experience, this is how you'd go about it. The Razer USB4 Dock (or the Thunderbolt dock linked below if you have an Intel CPU) keeps all your ports together, connected to your machine via a single USB-C. That's far more convenient than constantly plugging and unplugging everything to go to class. Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock | Available at Amazon Great for: ✅ Laptop setups with multiple accessories

✅ Extra SD card access Avoid if: ❌ You're on a stricter budget

What to remember when designing a dorm room desk setup They key thing to remember when putting together your dorm room desk setup is that you'll likely be out of that room in less than a year's time. That's why re-applicable adhesives and clamp stands are your best friends. They can move easily with you rather than presenting any nasty surprises when move out day arrives. After making sure nothing in your setup is permanent, I'd recommend looking at how you connect and disconnect your laptop. It seems like a small thing now, but when you're constantly leaving for class and arriving home any time you can save with an efficient system of ports and storage is going to be important.

View all desk accessories at Amazon

See all RGB lighting at Amazon

Check out dorm room essentials at Amazon

I'm also rounding up all the best gaming laptops and the best gaming tablets for more college tech, or take a look at the best gaming headsets to keep that music down.