Xbox Game Pass will see a price increase in September, but Prime Day can still save you hundreds of dollars

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is seeing more price increases this year, after Microsoft announced a $3 extra charge to its monthly cost starting in September. That puts the full price of a per-month subscription to $19.99 rather than today's $16.99. We haven't seen too many Game Pass deals in the last year or so, the service has outgrown the kinds of record-low prices we used to see. However, CDKeys' anti-Prime Day deals have a trick up their sleeve today - and it can save you bags of cash in the long run.

A three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership has just jumped down from $49.99 to $31.99 at the popular code retailer, a rate we haven't seen in some time now. That timing couldn't be better, either - come September three months of the Ultimate tier (console + PC, and a whole load of online services) will cost you about $60 all in. You're pretty much saving 50% on the full price already - but the best part is these codes are stackable.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $49.99 $31.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys can net you a three month Game Pass Ultimate code for just $31.99 right now. That's a rare discount on a hugely popular service that we just don't see every day. Not only that, but stacking these codes can help you avoid the upcoming price increase - at least for a little while.

✅ You don’t mind another monthly subscription

✅ You already have Game Pass Ultimate Don't buy it if: ❌ You have enough games to play at the moment

❌ You prefer buying physical media Price Check: Amazon: $44.99 | Best Buy: $49.99 UK: 3 months for £24.59 at CDKeys

Let's fast forward to this time next year. If you paid monthly, you'd have sunk $239.98 into your year of Game Pass Ultimate - a considerable cost to say the least. However, Microsoft allows you to stack up to 36 months of Game Pass Ultimate codes - and taken for that first year you can save around $111.92 by grabbing four lots of the discounted code above (paying $127.96 for the year instead).

The full 36 months will cost you $383.88 at CDKeys right now, a full $335.76 less than Microsoft's total monthly charges (which will rack up to $719.64 in total). We aren't talking about pinching a few pennies here, these are three-figure discounts.

I've been a long-time subscriber to Game Pass Ultimate - it's how I play most of my games these days. I'm also a PS Plus Extra member, and I get far more mileage out of my Microsoft subscription. This is how I'm going to protect myself against Xbox's upcoming price increase, and - if you can dump the cash on it today - it's how I'd recommend everyone plan for the next couple of years.

