Woot has destroyed my saving plans, but at least I'll get a pretty collector's edition out of it

Collector's editions can be a great way to get exclusive game merch, but providing all those extra goodies, from soundtracks to steelbooks, means they're typically pretty pricey.
For that reason, I tend to give them a miss. However, the PS5 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Collector's Edition is available for $69.99 at Woot, a whole $60 off its original price of $129.99 right now.
It's not a new release by any means, but Woot has it and a whole load of fancy editions of games down to prices that make them a little less harsh on the bank account. Sorry game merch display, it's about to get a whole lot busier.
Months after a game's release, you're more likely to spot collector's edition being marked up on second-hand sites like eBay, not available for record-low prices like these on Woot, which makes them even more alluring to purchase than ever before.
These deals will only be up on the Amazon retailer for a month, or while stock lasts, so if there's any that you missed at launch, now is your time to make the game and its exclusive extras all yours.
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Collector's Edition - PS5 | $129.99 $69.99 at Woot
Save $60 - PS5 players can grab this collector's edition at Woot, which features a 6-inch acrylic standee of my boy Majima, a pirate eye-patch, a treasure coin pin, pirate glad and a physical copy of the game with all the deluxe in-game content. More importantly, this $60 saving marks the lowest I've ever spotted for the Yakzua/Like a Dragon spin-off - yo ho!
Blasphemous II Limited Collector's Edition - Nintendo Switch | $99.99 $69.99 at Woot
Save $30 - Woot has again rolled out a record-low for the Limited Collector's Edition version of Blasphemous II on the Nintendo Switch, and it's one of the most-packed editions on this list. While saving $30 off, you also get a physical copy of the Switch game, a steelbook, a 2CD soundtrack, a 60-page game guide, an art card set, an art book, an instruction manual, a certificate of authenticity, and a thank you letter - that's a lot for just $69.99.
Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature Special Edition - Xbox | $79.99 $29.99 at Woot
Save $50 - I already own this collection of horror franchise-inspired platformers, but I am grabbing this collector's edition as soon as possible. Outside of its $50 saving, this set from Woot comes with a physical copy of the game with Laurie Strode from the Halloween film series as a playable character, a poster, trading cards, and the pièce de résistance - an 8-inch Michael Myers plushie.
Doom Anthology - Exclusive SteelBook and a 5 inch replica of the BFG - PS5 | $79.99 $29.99 at Woot
Save $50 - The Doom Anthology isn't packed with game merch and collector's edition goodies, but that hasn't stopped it from being one of the coolest collector's editions on this list. Outside of the game and a steelbook, it comes with a 5-inch replica of the iconic BFG that lights up and has its own stand. Gimmie, gimmie, gimmie.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Collector's Edition - Steam | $189 $119.99 at Woot
Save $69 - I'm in awe that this collector's edition is still available, never mind discounted by $69 at Woot right now. That's because it comes with an 11-inch globe, which can reveal a secret hidden compartment, a replica of the Allmaker relic, Indy's journal, a steelbook, and access to the game's DLC. Remember, this is a Steam copy, so there's no physical disc here, just a digital code.
