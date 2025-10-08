The Meta Quest 3S is back to its lowest-ever price - should you buy it now or wait until Black Friday?

The next few months are going to be a great time to buy a VR headset if you've been waiting for prices to drop. Case in point: the Quest 3S models are currently discounted for the Prime Big Deal Days sale, and with Black Friday right around the corner, it likely won't be long until we see some of the other best VR headsets going for less than they usually do.

This is the first time since the Meta Quest 3 launched in 2023 that we're going to have a Black Friday where a new Quest device isn't landing on the shelves, and to me, that signals that we're going to get some new bundles and discounts on the existing ones. Today's Prime Day discount definitely affirms that. The Quest 3S has been down to $249 at Amazon before, but it feels like the flagship Quest 3 512GB has its eyes on the next stop on the deals train.

Meta Quest 3S | $299 $249 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Meta Quest 3S has only been down to this price once before, and that was for Prime Day in the summer. This is an amazing price to pay for an already affordable headset, and you'll get Gorilla Tag thrown in too. If you'd rather have a bit more storage space, you can grab the 256GB model with Batman Arkham Shadow for $329 (down from $399). Buy it if: ✅ You're new to VR

✅ You need a new headset on a budget

✅ You don't need the be-all end-all VR device Don't buy it if: ❌ You want better specs UK: £289.99 £260 at Amazon

The question for me, if I were shopping for a new VR headset right now, would be whether to grab the best budget option in the Meta Quest 3S now, or wait and see what options Black Friday presents. While the deal above may seem tempting, I'd certainly lean more into the Black Friday camp.

There are reasons for that, though, which I'll come to in a second. To be clear, the deal I've highlighted above is still great, and depending on what type of user you are, it might be worth just beating the Black Friday rush altogether and grabbing one in the last few hours of Prime Day. If you just want a budget headset that can still play all the games you want and do the mixed-reality tasks you fancy, the Quest 3S is an amazing device. No VR headset that advanced has ever come to market at such an affordable price, and it plays remarkably well compared to more pricey HMDs (head-mounted displays) like the Meta Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra.

So for first-time users who are getting into VR for the first time, I'd say the deal above is perfect. It's something that'll allow you to dip your toes in the virtual waters and see if this type of gaming is for you.

But if you're already a fan of VR, or you know you'll want a higher spec device than the entry-level option, I'd wait. I have a feeling this Black Friday is going to be particularly competitive in terms of VR prices. PSVR 2 has been dipping down in price to around the same level as the Quest 3S 256GB model, and Sony clearly enjoys keeping Meta on its toes. Beyond that, I feel as though we'll get a new bundle with the Quest 3 and 3S after Deadpool VR drops. That could absolutely prompt a discount on the 512GB Meta Quest 3, which established VR enthusiasts would appreciate.

But perhaps the biggest reason to wait is what's not on the shelves yet. There are multiple rumoured devices that are supposedly coming to the VR market. With Valve Deckard supposedly waiting in the wings to launch somewhere between now and early 2026, the whole VR gaming market should be collectively holding its breath to see what a sequel to the Index could look like. Don't forget, we're also meant to finally be getting Samsung and Google's Android headset that looks an awful lot like the Apple Vision Pro. In my opinion, we still don't know enough about that, but it's very possible that it arrives this year with some gaming potential to really take the fight to the Quest 3.

Then there's Asus and its Horizon OS headset that's heavily speculated; there's a supposed Pico headset that apparently will also take on an Apple Vision Pro approach. There are honestly loads of balls in the air right now in the VR market, and as someone who loves this technology, I'd rather wait and see what transpires in the coming month or two before I go investing in a budget headset right now.

But remember, that's just me. If I were shopping for my first-ever VR headset, or buying for someone I know hasn't had a lot of experience with mixed realities before, I'd be a lot more inclined to check out that Quest 3S deal while it's still around.

