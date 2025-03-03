Meta Quest 3 vs Pico 4 Ultra: Which VR headset should you buy?

We're living in the age of standalone, mixed reality headsets, and with lots of brands getting in on the fun it's getting more and more important to be armed with the knowledge of which one is right for you. Unless you have thousands to splash out on one, there are two rivals duking it out for the top spot, the Pico 4 Ultra, and the Meta Quest 3.

Squaring off for this Saturday night blockbuster fight are two headsets that can offer a lot of versatility. Whether you just want one of the best VR headsets for immersive gaming, you want spatial computing power, or you want a fun new way to enjoy some you-time without distractions, the Pico 4 Ultra and Meta Quest 3 are great products for you to consider.

Although the Meta Quest 3 is much more commonly known, you shouldn't count the underdog out early. The Pico 4 isn't available in US markets, so that does take it out of contention for a lot of readers. Still, if you're anywhere else in the world, the Pico 4 Ultra is an extremely formidable opponent for Meta's Quest 3, and may even top it in certain aspects.

There's a multi-round battle ahead of us, so grab your popcorn and get ready for a classic.

Availability

(Image credit: Future)

Zuck's Meta Quest 3 is off to a raring start, as we all suspected. The Pico 4 Ultra just hasn't turned up in this opening round.

Since the Quest 3 is available at so many retailers in the US and UK, it's the clear winner here. The Pico 4 Ultra is available in the UK though, and although I've seen it dip out of stock just once since its release, I'd say it's probably the harder of the two headsets to come across. As it continues to age, the Quest 3 is likely to get more discounts, bundles, and deals too.

Let's not forget that the Meta Quest 3 comes in a few different variations too. The Pico 4 Ultra has one 256GB SKU, whereas the Quest 3 has its 512GB model, the 3S 128GB model, and the 3S 256GB model as well. The Quest 3 did have a more affordable 128GB version, but that's since been discontinued now that the 3S headsets are here.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Winner: Meta Quest 3

Specs

This is the round where things get interesting. After a near knockout in that first round, Pico 4 Ultra seems to have woken up, and we've got a real fight on our hands.

On paper, the Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra have very similar specs. They both share the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, which in fighting terms is equivalent to having the same coach. In short, you're going to get very similar experiences with both of these devices, and there isn't much that separates them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Meta Quest 3 vs Pico 4 Ultra Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Pico 4 Ultra Meta Quest 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 Resolution 2160 x 2160 per eye 2064 x 2208 per eye Refresh rate 90Hz Variable - 72Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz Field of View 105 degrees 110 degrees Sensors iTOF Depth sensor, Two MR cameras RGB cameras, 4 IR cameras Lenses Pancake Pancake Display 2 x LCD 2 x LCD Storage 256GB 512GB Cameras 2 x 32MB cameras 2x RGB 18PPD cameras Audio Integrated speakers Integrated 3D spatial audio speakers RAM 12GB LPDDR5 8GB Weight 580g 515g Eye Tracking None None Battery 5700mAh (2-4 hours depending on use) Up to 2.2 hours average Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, USB-C WiFi 6E, USB-C

As you can see, it's a very close match-up to call between these two headsets. The tale of the tape has a lot of back and forth and a lot of things that are virtually the same, or cancel one another out.

The Pico 4 Ultra has strengths in its Wi-Fi 7 support which means it'll be faster to install games and content. It also has 12GB of RAM up from 8GB in the Quest 3, which arguably futureproofs it more for more demanding VR games that have larger levels. RAM is really important in terms of VR computing power, so that's a huge win to have. The Pico 4 also does a great job of its crystal clear cameras and room tracking thanks to a depth sensor the Quest 3 doesn't have.

The Quest 3 has more versatility when it comes to refresh rate, since depending on the application and what feels right for you, you can vary the frame rate of the headset from 72Hz to 90Hz, or even 120Hz. 110 degrees of horizontal field of view feels like a cheap win over the Pico 4 Ultra's 105, but it is a slight disparity. Storage also sits in the Quest 3's corner, although I'd argue this is less of a win in VR, since applications and games take up such a small amount of space compared to flat-screen games. Whatever Meta's been doing with audio has paid off though, and a big win for the Quest 3 comes in its quality of sound.

While weight technically goes in Meta's favor too, I'd argue it's one of the specs that's virtually identical, for reasons I'll come onto. This is a tough round to call, but I think the wins that Pico 4 Ultra has in terms of its spec sheet are more significant strikes than the ones the Quest 3 can land. It's more about futureproofing in this arena, and the 12GB of RAM and increased Wi-Fi speed do make a big difference.

Winner: Pico 4 Ultra (but not by much)

Comfort and Fit

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If there's one disparity on the spec table that makes no sense, it's that the Meta Quest 3 weighs less than the Pico 4 Ultra. That's because the Pico 4 Ultra is designed to sit so comfortably on your face, and the way it distributes its weight across your head deserves a lot of credit. Longer sessions fly by while wearing this device, and that's down to some excellent design.

A lot of that comes down to the fact that Pico's headstrap is much more substantial than Meta's. It reminds me of the one used for the Meta Quest Pro, and it feels like better value for money than the very simple material strap you get with the Quest 3.

On the other hand, the best Meta Quest accessories do allow you to personalize your device to suit the comfort and weight distribution you'd like, so it's not a total walkover in this round. I'd argue this is a nice parry, but not an ideal counter since accessories demand more money on top of the headset.

Winner: Pico 4 Ultra

Price

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

This one is another complicated round, and it's a bit of a shame, really.

The Meta Quest 3 launched in October of 2023 and its 512GB SKU landed a lofty price tag of $649 / £619. The Pico 4 Ultra then launched just under a year later, and with a 256GB storage capacity that fit between the Quest 3's two models in price while touting some beefier specs. It launched to the tune of £529 in the UK, coming in comfortably under the Quest 3's larger 512 variant and making an excellent name for itself in the process. As an underdog, it really felt as though this was going to be a necessary move to win favor among VR shoppers who knew Meta's Quest brand well.

Unfortunately, it wasn't long before things turned sour for Pico. The Quest 3S devices launched at $299 / £299 for 128GB, and $349 / £349 for 256GB. The Quest 3 128GB model was discontinued, and the 512GB Quest 3 received a price drop down to $499 / £469.

It feels like a low blow has been struck to the underdog Pico 4 Ultra while the referee wasn't looking, and the Quest 3 has a smug look on its face as it walks back to the corner.

Winner: Meta Quest 3

Games + Apps

(Image credit: Cyan Ventures)

One of the biggest slights I hear against the Pico headsets is that they don't have access to the number of games that the Quest 3 has, and while that is true, it really isn't as bad as you think. A lot of the VR heavy hitters are still available on both headsets and if this is really a concern for you, maybe check to see if your favorite games are exclusive to one or the other before purchasing. You may find like I did, that the list the Pico 4 Ultra misses out on isn't actually that long.

Both have access to Steam Link and can be hooked up to a gaming PC, so if you plan to tether to a beefier machine that can access SteamVR's library of games, both will do you just fine.

Meta's Horizon OS does tend to be the first one to be thought of, however, so who knows what the future may hold as it likely continues to become the larger platform.

Winner: Meta Quest 3

Gaming experience

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

This one is slightly subjective, but from testing both headsets extensively and going through the process of reviewing them, I'd argue the Pico 4 Ultra is the better gaming device. It's a comfier headset that again, thanks to that weight distribution, extra RAM, and better depth sensing, makes immersive gaming experiences so much richer. There are fewer technical stutters that remind you you're running a standalone device through its paces, controllers track a bit more consistently, and in all honesty, I noticed more visual detail in Pico 4 Ultra games.

At the same time, the visual fidelity on both headsets is virtually identical since their lenses, resolutions, displays, and FOVs are so close to one another. Meta Quest 3 has better passthrough quality since, for some reason, you can clearly read content on other screens better, but either will give you great passthrough quality.

I'd say one of the big difference makers in this department is the controllers, which on the Pico 4 Ultra, are just that little bit better. They're marginally longer than the Quest 3 and have a few extra buttons, and it's amazing the difference this makes in games like Blade and Sorcery. Then again, the Quest 3 has some really polished hand-tracking features these days, if that's your thing. I think the motion trackers that come with Pico's device do add a lot more potential for immersive gaming experiences though.

Winner: Pico 4 Ultra

The judge's scorecards...

(Image credit: EA)

It's been an exhausting fight for the ages. Both combatants have come away bloody, beaten up, and bruised, and while neither has scored a decisive victory, there can only be one champion.

I think the Pico 4 Ultra is, in a lot of ways, a better headset than the Quest 3. It feels a lot more tilted toward power users and those who want a futureproofed device that'll be able to run demanding VR games without compromise for years to come. It feels designed to counter some of the worst parts of the Quest 3. It's comfortable without the need for extra accessories, and its controllers aren't so small they lose tracking capability. Its software offering isn't as limited as some make it seem, and there's a lot of potential to use it in versatile ways, like any mixed-reality device today.

It is hugely limited by its reluctance to enter the US market, however, and it's a shame we probably won't see a direct fight on the shelves between such close rivals.

The Quest 3, thanks to its accessibly priced Quest 3S models, does a lot to bring VR technology into the mainstream limelight. In this day and age, it's the affordable, versatile, and genuinely capable VR device to own.

In other words, the Quest 3 wins, but only because it had a home advantage.

Looking to build a VR-ready gaming PC? Check out the best RAM for gaming, the best CPU for gaming, and the best graphics cards.