I can't wait for Steam Frame, but there's no way it's more affordable than PSVR 2 is right now

I think Steam Frame has the potential to change the face of the VR gaming market. We've seen what the Steam Deck has done to the gaming handheld world, and we've already seen a resurgence of VR headsets in the mainstream thanks to devices from Apple, Meta, and arguably, Sony. But Steam Frame's impact all hinges on one thing: Price.

If Steam Frame is priced affordably, ie, under the $1,000 that Valve Index costs, there could be a real VR powerhouse on the way. Arguably, Valve needs to do a lot better than that with options like the Meta Quest 3S offering people a super-affordable alternative already. Not to mention the current leader for a pure VR gaming experience, PSVR 2, which is somehow still $100 cheaper nearly two weeks on from Black Friday.

PSVR 2 | $399 $299 at Amazon

Save $100 - This deal has stuck around since before Black Friday, so nobody tell Sony that it's December. We've seen PSVR 2 drop this low a handful of times, but I wouldn't expect to see it again anytime soon. For now, the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle seems to be sold out, but if you don't play on PS5, that won't matter either way. Buy it if: ✅ You want a VR headset for gaming

✅ You want an affordable VR headset

✅ You want OLED displays Don't buy it if: ❌ You mainly play on Steam

❌ You want to wait and hear the price of Steam Frame UK: £399 £309.95 at Amazon

A lot of rumours and leaks around Steam Frame would suggest it'll cost well over $500, which will no doubt bring a healthy dose of gamer rage to a social media platform near you in the not-too-distant future if true. We really don't know at this point what price the headset will target, but there are clear rivals already in play that Valve will no doubt be trying to compete with.

The Meta Quest 3 512GB model has been stubbornly priced at $499 this year, Pico 4 Ultra has enjoyed a few discounts down from its £529 price, and PSVR 2 has seemed newly affordable since its price permanently dropped to $399. I can see the Steam Frame taking on the Quest 3 in terms of price for sure, but I really don't think Valve will manage to push the cost of its new visor down to PSVR 2's current level.

(Image credit: Valve)

So that prompts the question: Should you buy PSVR 2 now, or wait for Steam Frame to arrive? For my money, PSVR 2 could actually be a bigger rival to Steam Frame than the Quest 3 is. Meta's Quest headsets want to be more than gaming devices by offering mixed reality at a convenient price. PSVR 2 is a purebred gaming device, which is what Valve has cooked up too. There aren't color passthrough cameras on either device, but there are advanced controllers, features like foveated rendering, and an easy way to carry over games from an existing platform.

The cautious and sensible thing to do if you play on PC would be to wait and see what price of entry Valve is demanding in early 2026. But if you currently own and play games on a PS5, PSVR 2's current deal is a no-brainer.

Even if you do play on PC, I think there's plenty of reason to jump on a $100 PSVR 2 discount while you have the chance. Along with the PC Adapter, you'd spend a total of $350 on a PC-ready version of PSVR 2, and I think that's realistically ~$150 less than the cheapest potential cost for Steam Frame.