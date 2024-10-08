I almost fell for this fake PSVR 2 deal this Prime Day, don't make my mistake

As I was searching through Amazon's wares this morning looking for good Prime Day deals to throw in the spotlight, one of the first things I searched for was PlayStation's new PC adapter for PSVR 2. Launching only a month or two ago, I thought it was worth checking to see if it was experiencing its first price drop. I saw a listing with a discounted price, so I put it to one side and thought "Perfect, I'll come back and write about that in a while."

Upon further inspection, I remembered why I feel that Amazon could do a much better job of regulating its sellers during big Prime-exclusive sales like this. A brand named KOOWOD has a phony listing for a PSVR 2 PC Adapter that's currently seeing an official Prime Big Deal and a $20 saving. It uses the same imagery as the official PC Adapter for PSVR 2, but it slightly alters them to remove the all-important PlayStation logo. In short, this is not the PC Adapter that Sony released recently, and it almost had me fooled.

My suspicions were initially piqued by the price of the deal, which states that Sony's adapter has been discounted down to $49.99 from $79.99, which is odd considering the official version launched at $59.99 and hasn't strayed since. I can't say for certain that this KOOWOD model works, or doesn't work, or is even a real product. The listing says it's a "#1 New Release", and only has one singular 5-star review from someone named Bob - which definitely seems legit.

Prime Day PS5 deals can be great, but please be careful who you buy from and make sure you're looking at the correct products. The official Adapter from Sony has not strayed from its $49.99 MSRP, but if you want to buy it this Prime Day, the link to it is below.

The reason this kind of thing annoys me is that it almost fooled me into thinking it was official - and I'm trained to spot phony listings for a living. I spend a large chunk of my working day perusing digital listings, so if I struggle to spot the signs, what chance does the casual Prime member have? I even mentioned to a friend and fellow PSVR 2 enjoyer that this was out there, and they said they had spotted the product earlier and thought it was legit.

In fairness, the KOOWOD listing appears above the official product when you search for "PSVR 2 PC Adapter", and since it's sponsored and has an official Prime Day stamp on it, it'd be all too easy to think it was the real deal.

As I mentioned, I have no idea if this product is a third-party version of Sony's adapter - it could work in exactly the same way, but the insidious use of product imagery that looks like a rip-off of PlayStation's is enough to make me think there's some foul play at work here.

