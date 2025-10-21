We gave this gaming monitor a perfect score, and it just hit its lowest ever price

Clear a nice big space on your desk, start installing your highest-framerate games and banish the thought of waiting for Black Friday monitor deals, because your quest for the best gaming monitor could be over.

Introducing the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor. We gave it a full five stars when we tested it, and it sits in our aforementioned gaming monitors round-up as the best 1440p panel available right now. The G6 is no stranger to discounts, but it's reached a new lowest price ever since the early-October Prime Day, and for now it's remaining at that low cost.

Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 240Hz | $799.99 $529.99

Save $270 - We've seen Samsung's 27-inch 240Hz monitor enjoy discounts before, but never by $270, until this deal which began on Prime Day. Other variants are discounted by roughly the same amount, but aren't hitting their new low prices. UK: £699.99 £499 at Amazon

One caveat: our review was for the 360Hz refresh rate version of the monitor, while it's the 240Hz version that's listed above at a new low price. The higher-spec version is also discounted, by a hearty $250, but we have seen it $60 cheaper than that in the past. You can check out the deal in the links above, though.

At the time of writing there are no stock warnings, so stock could be plentiful. The fact that this deal is a continuation of the Prime Day discount, suggests that Amazon is trying to offload units, which could imply that once these sell out, we won't see new ones.

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

There's no denying that we were won over by the Odyssey during our testing, hence the perfect review score and placement in our 'best-of' list. It has incredible-looking colors (thank you, OLED), a svelte design and some useful extra screen tricks.

This monitor won't be for everyone however. Like all of its range, the Odyssey G6 are 1440p in resolution, or 2.5K as some prefer to call it. So if you're looking for a monitor to support 4K gaming, this isn't going to be the one for you.

The display is 27 inches diagonally which is fine for many people, but serious gamers might want something bigger (Samsung's Odyssey options go up to 49 inches for its large curved options).

As mentioned before, the best deal is on the 240Hz display, though the 360Hz one is also discounted. That means you've got a choice on whether you care about the possibility of a high refresh rate or not.

Despite these caveats, the Odyssey G6 is a supreme gaming monitor, and you're getting it for a very reasonable price with this discount.

It's hard to tell whether we'll see the Odyssey G6 hit a lower price during Black Friday although it's almost guaranteed that we'll see loads of monitor deals across the board. So if you're not sure, waiting until the November discounts begin won't hurt.

For more Odyssey, check out our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, prepare for the future with our Black Friday gaming monitor deal primer, or find another potential purchase with our list of the best budget gaming monitors.