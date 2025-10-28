Our favorite budget projector is now under $200, but this deal runs out in a matter of hours

As someone who's long touted the value of the best projector as a way to enjoy cinematic movies and big-screen gaming, I'm glad to see one of our favorites has just hit a new low price on Amazon's shelves.

The Yaber T2 makes our top list as our favorite low-cost projector, and it's finally seen a substantial reduction in price. For a limited time it's $198.88 at Amazon, saving you $35 on the already-discounted $233 rate, but it ends at 3am ET/midnight PT so you've only got a matter of hours to grab it.

Yaber T2 | $233.98 $198.88 at Amazon

Save $35.10 - We're seeing a new record-low price for this portable 1080p projector, and that $35 discount is actually a little misleading. The Yaber T2 has only been $233 for a couple of months, it's been a $349.99 projector for most of its life so far. That means you're actually saving $150 over MSRP here. UK: £249.99 at Amazon

If you're wondering, the difference between the Yaber T2 and T2 Plus (the latter of which reviewed) is that the latter model has an included Google TV dongle. This is far from necessary to enjoy the projector.

The model is a good outdoor projector, due to it being portable with a built-in battery pack and JBL speakers, and works well with various games consoles. I should note that it's only a 1080p projector but honestly, for most people, that's just fine. Unless you're playing on a top-end console or pay extra to access 4K streams on your chosen streaming service, 1080p is just fine.

Should you buy the Yaber T2?

(Image credit: Future)

Yaber T2 embodies the 'cheap and cheery' model of gadgetery, and it's best for people who are happy with something like that.

It's not too expensive, even at full price, but that brings with it a series of feature cuts to balance it out. It doesn't support 4K as you've read, and also misses some visual features like HDR.

I'd recommend the projector most for people who want to watch movies, with its 2.5 hour battery life letting you watch a few episodes of a TV show or a medium-length movie but not get through a long gaming marathon.

I'd buy it as something I can tuck away in the corner of my living room and bring out for movie night, not as something to use every time I want to take a chunk out of the latest Assassin's Creed.

We're also rounding up all the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors if you're after something a little more traditional.