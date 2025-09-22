My favorite 4K PS5 monitor is getting a QD-OLED sequel, but I'm more curious about the 500Hz version

BenQ just unveiled two new gaming monitors, and they're both armed with QD-OLED panels. The new line up includes a 32-inch 4K 240Hz screen that serves as a sequel to my best PS5 monitor pick, but it's joined by a smaller 27-inch QHD model that's a 500Hz speed demon.

Featuring a similar Samsung QD-OLED display to the Odyssey OLED G6, the new EX321UZ is effectively a successor to the Mini LED BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX. That much might be apparent by the similar model number, but this 4K 240Hz screen ditches the tripod V-shaped stand for a more conservative hexagonal base.

The smaller 27-inch EX271UZ model uses the exact same design approach, and BenQ says the base is specifically 40% smaller than before. That'll please players looking to conserve desk space, but just like many of the best gaming monitor contenders out there, the back shell is also much smaller to emphasize the QD-OLED screen's wafer-thinness.

I could go on about how the contrasting black triangle pairs with the black panel housing to create a striking contrast next to the pearly white shell. There's also something to be said about how the pedestal almost feels more like an Alienware design cue than the one included with the AW2725Q.

However, the real talking point with these screens is their specs, and the EX271UZ specifically is pulling big moves with its 1440p 500Hz abilities. Lofty refresh rates used to be the domain of 1080p, and BenQ still sticks to full HD to hit 600Hz with its ZOWIE XL2586X+ fast TN screen. While there are still multiple performance benefits tied to not fully switching to OLED yet, the new QD-OLED screen will hit those elevated vibrancy levels needed to rival the Sony Inzone M10S.

Both the new Mobiuz EX screens are pretty feature-packed too, boasting integrated KVM switching and 90W USB-C power delivery for those of you with a rig and a gaming handheld, two HDMI 2.1 ports for your 4K 120Hz capable consoles, eARC for easy sound system connectivity, DisplayPort 1.4, and a handy dandy remote.

I'd be surprised if the new 4k 240Hz EX321UZ doesn't end up becoming my new favorite PS5 monitor. That's not to say I'm opposed to mini LED screens, especially since they're often brighter than traditional OLED displays. That said, local dimming was a bit of a bummer with the EX321UX, and pairing QD-OLED tech with that panel's excellent console-friendly firmware and customizable profiles should help fast-track BenQ to the top.

My only real reservation with the upcoming Mobiuz EX range right now is admittedly pricing. The 27-inch EX271UZ is set to arrive first this December for $999 / £849.99, while the 32-inch EX321UZ will emerge in January 2026 for $1,299.99 / £1,149.99. There are many cheaper QD-OLED screens on the market right now, and while the new BenQ duo could be complete game-changers, I suspect many players will wait for existing models to drop in price instead.

