I'd normally say wait for the Labor Day sales, but Sony's 4K PS5 monitor is back down to its lowest price right now

As far as console screens go, I still consider the Sony Inzone M9 to be top-tier. Not only is it one of my best PS5 monitor picks, but it just dropped back down to its lowest price ahead of the Labor Day sales.

Normally, I would try to hold off until Labor Day before jumping on any offers, but the Sony Inzone M9 is down to $598 at Amazon right now. That's the same record low I expect to see from the retailer during bigger sale events, and it's a solid deal on what is a 4K 144Hz panel with full array local dimming and PS5 exclusive features.

Save $298.01 - Amazon is currently hiding on-page price details for this monitor, but adding it to your cart reveals that it's back under $600. Keep in mind that the cut here is compared to when it was at its highest, and it has dropped at various points, but this is the cheapest it has ever reached direct from the retailer.

Yes, the Inzone M9 technically is now the company's last-gen screen, as the 1440p 480Hz Sony Inzone M10S is now a thing, and there's also an Inzone M9 II sequel out there offering up a faster 160Hz 4K refresh rate. However, I'd argue that the original M9 is still the better screen for PS5, and it comes in at half the price of both those new models.

For starters, every current-gen console is designed to hit 4K 120fps max, which means you'll have less need for a screen that hits lofty refresh rates. The M9 is even slightly overkill with its 144Hz abilities, but the overhead will come in handy if you've got a gaming PC or even a docked gaming handheld as part of your setup.

This monitor pretty much hits all the right notes for PC and console gameplay. You're talking HDMI 2.1 with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, local array dimming that enhances contrast using 96 zones, and DisplayHDR 600 certification for when you're really trying to ramp up your visuals.

Yet, despite packing all that into a 27-inch package, it still manages to sprinkle in a few uncommon extras. While some screens ditch even including a basic USB hub, this panel boasts a KVM switch that'll let you hop all your connected peripherals between two PCs. That's something that's going to benefit those of you looking to use a Steam Deck and another rig, as you won't have to swap around keyboards, mice, and controllers.

On the PS5 side of things, you've got a suite of "PERFECT FOR PlayStation 5" features that directly cater to the console. Tricks like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode are going to save you dialling in your visuals for specific games, and even the newer Inzone M10S misses out on the latter perk.

I think there's something to be said about the fact that the Inzone M9 also just looks like a PS5 monitor. Its tripod design features the same space shuttle vibes as Sony's console, and the whole presentation looks pretty different from other screens out there. The only panel I can think that matches this display's vibe is the BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX, which honestly feels more like a successor to the M9 than Sony's actual sequel.

The only real drawback with the Inzone M9 in 2025 is the fact that newer OLED panels are now available for around the same price. I don't really expect an IPS display to take even affordable models like the KTC G27P6, and you'll get faster refresh rates with most options out there.

That said, I don't think that's a caveat unique to the Inzone M9, and some of you might prefer to stick with IPS and LED displays due to their elevated brightness and reduced risk of burn-in. With that in mind, I'd still say Sony's screen is still excellent option for PS5 worth considering, and while I don't fully believe Amazon only has 11 left as per its page message, it's worth considering before it's eventually discontinued.

