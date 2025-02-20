Turtle Beach just launched a stunning purple version of its iconic Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset

Turtle Beach is changing things up a notch and steering away from the plain aesthetics of all-black peripherals, with the launch of the new purple Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset. Launching on May 3 this year, the brand has taken one of the iconic models from its Stealth line and given it a new sleek purple coat of paint, all for the same budget-friendly $99.99 / £99.99 price point.



Gaming headsets come in all shapes and sizes. But when it comes to color, even the best gaming headsets don't leave much to the imagination. Unless specifically designed to capture that 'cute and cozy' aesthetic, these devices typically come in either an all-black or all-white designs. This was just as true for the iconic Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 but now this new pretty and purple lease on life makes it stand out from the rest of the aesthetically plain Stealth line.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 (Purple) | Pre-order now for $99.99 at Turtle Beach

The purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset sports all the same impressive features as its black and white counterparts - featuring a low-latency 2.4GHz Wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity options, a flip-to-mute mic, 50mm Nanoclear audio drivers, and even some built-in EQ modes. Despite its new flashy colorway, it's still priced at $99.99 / £99.99, making it one of the more budget-friendly options in the Stealth line. Buy it if: ✅ You want a wireless gaming headset

✅ You mainly play on the Xbox Series X or PC

✅ A packed battery life is a must

✅ You like the color purple Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a PS5 headset

❌ Having RGB lighting is a must

❌ You want the most premium Stealth headset audio quality Price check: Target: Check stock



UK: Very: £99.99

Despite this new sleek purple aesthetic, the headset retains not just the same price, but the same premium features that impressed us the first time around. Most notably, for under $100 you're still getting that impressive up to 80 hours of battery life, which is notable more than other headsets of its price range. Normally you can expect to get anywhere from 50 - to 70 hours of juice on a sub $100 pair of cups. Even alternatives in the Stealth line, like the Stealth 700 Gen 3, share the same battery limits despite costing double.



This purple version of the headset is designed with the Xbox in mind, but its Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz connectivity options make it compatible with pretty much anything you throw at it - from the Xbox Series X/S, PC to the PS5 and your everyday mobile phone. While your gaming setup gets a splash of color, its 50mm Nanoclear audio drivers offer up a rich, robust sound profile, which through our hardware team's own testing, gave justice to games from The Last of Us to Doom Eternal.



This purple Stealth 600 Gen 3 is also decked out with a flip-to-use microphone, re-mappable wheel & mode buttons, built-in EQ modes including the brand's branded 'Superhuman' hearing feature, and memory foam padding with the brand's own "Glasses-Friendly" technology. For all intents and purposes, this is the same Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset released last year, but in purple form. Fortunately, the pretty purple design also hasn't jacked up the price - which is good news for those looking for a better fit for their cute and cozy gaming setups. Or anyone just as bored as I am with the sea of all-black or all-white peripherals.

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

One of the stand-out aspects of the purple Stealth 500 Gen 3 gaming headset is arguably its price. This is a sub-$100 headset, and even its brand-new flashy makeover doesn't deviate it away from its more budget-friendly price point. The Turtle Beach headset is just $99.99 / £99.99, marginally cheaper than other headsets in the Stealth line, like the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 which is double that of this new purple pair. By sticking with its budget pricing, that pits the Stealth 600 Gen 3 still up against other budget rivals like the Razer BlackShark Hyperspeed, or the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X.

Where to buy the purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset

US - Turtle Beach

In the US, you can pre-order the new purple Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset directly from the Turtle Beach US storefront for its full MSRP of $99.99. Otherwise, the purple Turtle Beach headset is currently a Target exclusive, however, it hasn't yet made an appearance on the site.

UK - Very

In the UK you can grab the purple version of the Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset directly from the Turtle Beach storefront. However, under-rated UK retailer Very is your best bet for pre-orders with speedy delivery.

Purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 FAQ

When will the Purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 release? The Purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset is available to pre-order now for Xbox consoles, and is planned to be released on March 3, 2025.

How much will the Purple Stealth 600 Gen 3 cost? The brand-new Purple Stealth 600 Gen 3 will cost $99.99 / £99.99 respectively, which nestles it nicely in the sub-$100 category of gaming headsets. Despite it's brand new stylish colorway, this makes the new version of the headset the same price at launch as previous models.

Is the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 available in other colors? If you don't fancy yourself the upcoming purple version of the Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset, all is not lost. Currently, you can grab the pair of cups in Black or White versions, which are available through trusted retailers and the official Turtle Beach storefront.

If the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 didn't impress you the first time around, check out our best Xbox Series X headset guide for a huge list of alternatives. We've also gathered all the best PC headsets for gaming, and the best Steam Deck headsets in one place if you're after a pair of cups for your PC instead.