This Xbox gift card deal makes the perfect last minute Valentines Day treat, but it won't last long

It's been a while since I've spotted any decent gift card deals. Typically, savings on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and, of course, Xbox gift cards are reserved for the biggest sales events of the year. Yet, even though we have a long way to go until the next Black Friday, Newegg has just dropped this new limited Xbox gift card offer - and I'm in love.

For a limited time, you can save $15 off an Xbox gift card worth $100 at Newegg, saving you 15% in the process. Typically, filling up $100 onto your Xbox account would simply just cost $100 - however, so long as you have the relevant promo code at hand you can make it yours for only $85.

For those after one of the best Game Pass deals, this Newegg saving could be the way to go. It can be put towards a Game Pass sub, saving you some cash in the long run. Or better yet, this Xbox gift card would make the ideal last-minute Valentine's Day treat for your favorite Xbox nerd in your life - just don't blame me if you get ignored for this month's Game Pass releases.

Save $15 - The last time I spotted a decent Xbox gift card deals was during last year's Black Friday sales. However, Newegg has dropped a rare $15 saving on Xbox gift cards worth $100. All you need is a simple promo code, and you can get a $100 Xbox gift card to put towards new games or a Game Pass subscription, - all for just $85 instead. Buy it if: ✅ You've got an Xbox Series X/S or PC

✅ You want to subscribe to Game Pass

✅ You want to keep up with the Xbox store sales Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play physical games

❌ You're not based in the US

Should you buy Xbox gift cards?

If, like me, there's a vast array of Xbox games you're interested in, picking up an Xbox gift card can be a great way to get them. With the official digital Xbox gift card you can put your funds towards not just games, but DLC, season passes, other game add-ons, and more. And with this $15 off, that means you're getting all of that for much less than if you were just to checkout straight from the Xbox store.



More importantly, you can also put the Xbox gift card funds towards Game Pass. A monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to the massive game library on your PC, costs $19.99 a month - which is a pretty big monthly expense, especially where gaming is considered. While $100 worth of an Xbox gift card won't cover a full year of Ultimate, it can still help make it less of a drain on your bank account.



Not to mention, while this Newegg deal comes in the form of an email, Xbox gift cards make the ideal present and Valentine's Day is only a day away. If your Valentine is a big Xbox nerd, and can't quite afford Game Pass themselves, then this could be the solution. You won't be able to wrap the digital gift card, however, you can always pop the Newegg email into a card, or even add it to their Xbox account when they aren't looking for that perfect nerdy romantic touch.

