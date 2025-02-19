The stunning Dragon Quest 3 remake just got its first ever discount and I'd grab the Switch game asap if I didn't already own it

These days, there's sadly more full price tags for Nintendo Switch games and fewer deals. The kind of huge discounts we saw over the Black Friday and holiday period just a few months ago, won't return until the next big event comes around. Fortunately, big retailers like Amazon and Walmart have savings on some major 2024 Switch releases, which I'd pick up in a heartbeat if I didn't already own them.



Right now you can grab Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D for just $50.40 at Amazon, saving you 16% off its MSRP of $59.99. This discount isn't the best cheap Nintendo Switch game sale at retailers like Amazon right now, even where Dragon Quest games are considered. But it is the first ever discount the Dragon Quest remake has seen so far.



Originally launching last November, it's taken over four months for the RPG to see any significant drop in price. This is pretty normal where Switch games are considered, however, even its PS5 and Xbox versions are seeing their price ever price drop right now. With that in mind, its small saving of $9 is still worth making a fuss over - especially if you want to prepare yourself for playing through Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D Remake later in the year.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake | $59.99 $50.40 at Amazon

Save over $9 - A saving of just $9 may not be the biggest saving, but this is the first discount I've ever spotted for the Switch version of the Dragon Quest remake. The game was released last November, so it's no surprise that it hasn't yet significantly dropped in price, however, 16% off its MSRP of $59.99 is still worth highlighting. Buy it if: ✅ You love the Dragon Quest series

✅ Turn-based combat is your thing

✅ You prefer orchestrated Dragon Quest OSTs Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a fan of HD 2D games

❌ You want to play the classic version of the game

❌ You'd rather own the PS5 or Xbox version Price check: Walmart: $50.40 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: $40.46 at Amazon

Should you buy DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake on Switch?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

I'll admit it, while I own Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D, I haven't actually played it yet. My gaming backlog is ridiculous, and other RPGs like Unicorn Overlord took precedence. However, as a long-time Akira Toriyama fan, and someone who holds Dragon Quest 11 in high regard, buying it day one felt like an absolute no-brainer.

If, like myself, you're a fan of that re-imagined take on old-school RPGs featuring a mixture of old pixel art as HD 3D renders, featuring in games like Octopath Traveler 1 and 2, Triangle Strategy and the Live A Live remake, then you'll love how this Switch game looks. You can pick up the original Dragon Quest 3 on the Nintendo eShop, or in a physical collection, but this remake is for those who want a more modern version of the game with plenty of quality-of-life features included.

GameRadar's own Oscar Taylor-Kent calls the RPG a "pixel-perfect overhaul" of the original gameDragon Quest 3 HD-2D review. By today's standards, the game isn't as densely packed with content as modern RPGs, however, "every town and dungeon has been modernized fantastically to feel more like real." Square Enix also made sure to include plenty of updates to make it a lot easier to play if you aren't up for the challenges that came with some of the first major RPGs of its kind - from being able to save in Churches, to difficulty settings and a modernized UI.

Most importantly, if you were planning to add Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D Remake to your Switch collection, you'll need to play this first. While it may be called 'Dragon Quest 3', it's actually set before the first two games, which is why its HD-2D version was released first. Luckily, with this first discount, you can prepare for the other games and save some cash in the process.

If you're still getting through your Switch game backlog, check out the best Nintendo Switch SD cards to ensure you have plenty of install space. We've also gathered all the best Nintendo Switch headsets and Nintendo Switch controllers in one place so you can find the best peripherals for your favorite Ninty handheld.