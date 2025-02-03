The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is still the most impressive gaming headset on the market, and it just took a rare discount at Amazon

The new year is well and truly underway, and that can only mean one thing - it's time for some brand-new video games. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless remains one of the best ways to give new and old games alike justice, but it's usually pretty pricey. It's a shame it's taken us a while to see regular savings on this top device - thankfully, Amazon has come through with a particularly rare off this week.

You'll find the wireless headset for $274.99 at Amazon, a whole 22% off its MSRP of $349.99. While plenty of brand-new cups have come and gone, the Arctis Nova Pro remains the best gaming headset our team have got their hands on. With its base station in tow, you can connect to your PS5 and gaming PC and switch between at a moments notice, more than ideal if you have your eyes on brand-new games that are spread out across different platforms.

While its price point may seem like a big ask, I haven't spotted the gaming headset this low since last year's Black Friday sales (where it hit $268 for a brief moment). Once November was done and over with, the wireless headset shot back up to full price and rarely dropped below the $300 mark. That is, until now. It's still not for the most budget-conscious of gaming fans, but if you want a wireless headset with high-quality audio, a high-end mic and hot swappable batteries that make charging almost obsolete, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is hard to beat.

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset in 2025?

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is definitely not one of the most affordable gaming headsets out there. In fact, the peripheral costs almost the same as a brand-new Nintendo Switch, but there are plenty reasons why the SteelSeries headset costs as much as it does. Most importantly, its accompanying base station is likely driving up the price. But if you find yourself switching between the PS5, Nintendo Switch and your gaming PC on the regularly, that's also its biggest stand draw amongst other high-end headsets in its price range.



The compact device features a charging station, which can be used to continually juice up one of the two included hot-swappable batteries. As long as you remember to have one charging at all times, this will mean spending more time actually playing games like Marvel Rivals, and less time sitting idly by waiting for your headset to charge.

The base station is also pivotal to the Nova Pro's multi-platform capabilities. With it, you can connect to multiple consoles at once, and easily switch between them. Right now, I'm regularly switching between the Steam Deck and my PS5, and the idea of not having to tediously fiddle about with pairing for each sounds like a dream come true. It's worth noting, though, that this headset deal is on the PS5 / PC version, so Xbox players will be paying a little more ($290.13 at Amazon).



You're not getting as much value if you only play on one platform, but the audio is still well worth a listen. The headset is also decked out with 40mm Neodymium drivers that provide a high-quality audio experience, and crystal clear audio thanks to its retractable ClearCast Gen 2 microphone. Our initial review put this audio in a top-tier category, and our own Tabitha Baker has kept this headset next to her PS5 for over two years - and is consistently impressed with how powerful, textured, and detailed each game becomes. It's her go-to for blockbuster action, as well as everyday music and streaming.



If you're after something cheaper, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X wireless is up there with our favorite gaming headsets, and the PlayStation designed model is the best PS5 headset I've used to catch up with the latest PlayStation Plus Premium releases. It doesn't come with a base station, but is one of the most comfortable devices I've had the pleasure of using. Better yet, as a mid-range pair of cups it's a more viable option for those on a budget, but still means you don't skip out on that SteelSeries premium quality their entire headset lineup is known for.

