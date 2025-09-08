The Astro Bot PS5 Slim bundle is finally back in stock, but not for long

I used to instantly recommend the Astro Bot PS5 bundle to anyone after Sony's pixel-pushing beast, but the recent price hikes have made that a tiny bit more complicated.

Today, it's finally back in stock for $499.99 at Amazon, and like the rest of the best PS5 bundle deals, you're essentially gaining a copy of Astro Bot for free. If that's piqued your interest, then by all means, I still recommend this bundle over the rest of them, especially as it's likely to sell out just moments after typing these very words - I'm just sad the saving ain't what it used to be.

PS5 Astro Bot Bundle (Digital Edition) | $499.99 at Amazon

This bundle was originally available for $399.99 at launch, but the US price hikes have meant it's now listed for $499.99. That's a bit of a bummer but, strangely, it's still a bit of a deal when you consider the digital edition slim retails for that price alone, and Astro Bot is still available for $59.99 at a lot of US retailers. Despite the price adjustment, there's still a saving to be found today, and the bundle is rarely in stock. Buy it if: ✅ You want a PS5

✅ You play digital games

✅ You want to play Astro Bot Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a physical Astro Bot copy

❌ You want the disc edition PS5 Price Check: $499.95 at Walmart



UK: Check stock at Amazon Read more ▼

Is the Astro Bot PS5 bundle right for you?

(Image credit: Sony)

Most digital edition PS5 bundles all have the same $499.99 MSRP right now, so the one that's right for you features the game you're most interested in playing. It's as simple as that.

If you love 3D platformers and have an interest in paying homage to a ton of iconic PlayStation games, then I'd wholeheartedly recommend this above the others. I grabbed the game at launch, and even a year later, I still pop it back into my Sony console and replay through my favorite levels.

It helps that Team Asobi has been regularly adding more content to the game, as recently as June. The Vicious Void Galaxy got five new levels, and they added new bots for upcoming PS5 games, like Atsu from Ghost of Yotei.

If platformers aren't your thing, I'd be more likely to direct you towards alternatives like the NBA 2K26 bundle that launched last week for $499.99 at GameStop, and other US retailers. The price is entirely the same, but you're just getting the brand-new NBA 2K26 packaged in as a digital code instead.

The neat thing is, if you have any Astro Bot fomo after grabbing a different bundle, every PS5 comes pre-installed with its predecessor, Astro's Playroom any way. That way, you can give the shorter game a try and pick up Astro Bot later on if you want a grander experience with everyone's favorite Sony robot.

