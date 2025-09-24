Blaze's Evercade EXP-R handheld is back riding solo, but I'm mourning the loss of one specific feature

They say "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," and I feel like Blaze fully embraces that mantra with the Evercade EXP-R. Not only does the retro handheld largely stick to the same formula as the 2020 original, but the company has just released yet another version of its revamped model. However, the latest NES-inspired flavor doubles down on the removal of a specific feature I want to see included across the board.

Dubbed the EXP-R "Solo" and available for $99.99 at Amazon, Blaze's follow-up to the Evercade EXP is, in many ways, a superior best gaming handheld contender. I'd go as far as to say that it's one of the best retro console options for playing multiple systems on the go, especially now that it can run early PS1-era 3D games using Giga carts.

It more or less builds upon the horizontal handheld perks first introduced by the original Evercade. The 4.3-inch IPS Screen is brighter and more vibrant than the 2020 model, the buttons feel a little less Fisher-Price, and you're getting a set of triggers for extended compatibility. The EXP series also introduced a pretty unique TATE mode that lets you flip the portable for playing vertical arcade games, and that's absolutely a standout feature.

If you do opt for the EXP-R, though, there are a few changes that feel like cutbacks on paper. The first is that this version lacks built-in Capcom games, meaning you'll have to invest in some cartridges. This matters slightly more with the new NES grey and red themed "Solo" handheld since it also lacks a pack-in game. Simply put, if you don't buy some carts with the portable, you'll have to make do using it as a fidget toy.

The other big omission applies to HDMI output, as Blaze has removed the port from its EXR-R handhelds entirely. This change isn't exclusive to the new grey and red version, but as someone who loves to hook up retro consoles to gaming monitors, I do wish it it was still a thing.

At the same time, I get why Blaze has ditched HDMI. Not only did removing the port help cut the EXP-R's price, but the handheld also has a complicated relationship with video output. Both the original and EXP suffered from connectivity issues at launch that made using the port a pain, and the console maker says most players opt to play in handheld mode anyway.

Still, I'd personally love to see a future EXP-R regain its HDMI abilities in the future. If I had my way, the Evercade Alpha would also feature video output, as I'd love to use the arcade machine as a console. Sure, if you're hellbent on hooking up to a big screen, you could just pick up an Evercade VS, and I'm actually testing the latest VRS-R version of that system in my living room right now, but I'm still itching for a hybrid handheld solution.

It probably doesn't help that the latest Evercade EXP-R is a stunner. The new grey and red colorway naturally pays homage to the NES, but its getup perfectly embraces retro and contemporary handheld vibes. I'd honestly pitch this portable up permanently next to my TV, but the lack of HDMI means it's destined to live in my backpack.

It's safe to say you're not short of options when it comes to the Evercade ecosystem. You've pretty much got a system to suit all budgets, with the Super Pocket serving up extremely affordable retro goodness, the EXP-R providing a portable punch, and the VS standing in as an all-in-one classic console. Am I grumpy about the lack of handheld video output? Yes, but by streamlining its hardware functionality, Blaze is arguably focusing on providing the features that matter to each player type.

