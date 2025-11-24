Analogue 3D restocks are happening today, but I'd try to save on N64 accessories to combat its higher price

Nintendo 64 fans have another chance to grab the Analogue 3D, as restocks will land today at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The kicker is that the 4K FPGA console now costs $20 more, but I reckon you can offset that US tariff-related increase using N64 accessory discounts this week.

Analogue has confirmed that the price hike is indeed a result of US tariffs, and it means new pre-orders at the store will now cost $269.99 rather than $249.99. This is an absolute bummer for enthusiasts who missed the first wave, especially now that we know for certain it's one of the best retro consoles for N64 games, but I suspect stock will be snapped up regardless.

The good news is that these Analogue 3D restocks are happening just as Black Friday retro deals are popping off. Chances are that if you're splurging $270 on a fancy 4K N64, you'll probably be wanting some extra accessories too, and discounts could help you easily claw back the extra $20 spent on the FPGA system. The compatible flash cart I use has already dipped ahead of the actual event, and its wonderful 8Bitdo N64 controller is down to $31.49 if you opt for the white version.