Analogue 3D restocks are happening today, but I'd try to save on N64 accessories to combat its higher price

News
By published

Analogue's 4K N64 is now $20 more due to US tariffs.

Analogue 3D with Zelda: Ocarina of Time inserted next to original grey controller.
(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Nintendo 64 fans have another chance to grab the Analogue 3D, as restocks will land today at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The kicker is that the 4K FPGA console now costs $20 more, but I reckon you can offset that US tariff-related increase using N64 accessory discounts this week.

Analogue has confirmed that the price hike is indeed a result of US tariffs, and it means new pre-orders at the store will now cost $269.99 rather than $249.99. This is an absolute bummer for enthusiasts who missed the first wave, especially now that we know for certain it's one of the best retro consoles for N64 games, but I suspect stock will be snapped up regardless.

8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller (white) | $39.99$31.99 at Amazon

8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller (white) | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: $26.33

Keep a very close eye on 8Bitdo's N64 controller, as I've yet to see a discount wearing that Black Friday label. That suggests to me that it will dip back under $30 for the event, and since the Analogue 3D doesn't come with a wireless gamepad, I reckon grabbing one for less is important, especially given the $20 increase on the console itself.

UK: £34.99 at Amazon

View Deal