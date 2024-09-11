PS5 Pro's $700 price tag is basically a bargain in Japan and Europe, as Sony's exchange rates raise plenty of eyebrows

Sony has officially revealed the shiny new PS5 Pro , and performance upgrades aside, one feature stands out arguably far more than anything else – its enormous price tag.

The PS5 Pro will cost $699.99 / £699.99 in the US and UK respectively when it launches this November, but those prices are raising eyebrows for more than one reason. Namely, those two numbers are the same, despite the fact that the exchange rate of US dollars and British pounds means that the currencies aren't the same value in the slightest.

To be precise, by using a currency converter like OANDA , we can see that $700 equates to roughly £535 at the time of writing, whereas £700 is the equivalent of $915. With that in mind, UK consumers are essentially being charged hundreds more for the console than those in the US – and those price tags don't even take into account the console's vertical stand and disc drive, which are both sold separately as optional add-ons.

This isn't just a UK issue, either. For European fans, €800 is the equivalent of around $882, while on the other hand, $700 equates to just €635. Meanwhile in Japan, ¥120,000 translates to roughly $840, while $700 is ¥100,025. Of course, the PS5 Pro doesn't exactly boast a budget-friendly price anywhere in the world, it seems that many non-US countries like these have drawn the short straw.

We'll just have to wait and see if that steep price point ends up affecting the Pro model's popularity when it comes to its release on November 7 – some people may choose to trade in their current PS5s, which might make the cost feel a bit less substantial in the face of those powered-up specs .

If you're looking to get hold of Sony's next console when it launches, be sure to check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide .