The Insta360 Link 2 is a webcam for every scenario, even if you only use it for one

For the casual user who simply needs a basic webcam for occasional family calls, the Link 2 is likely overkill. A more affordable 1080p option would suffice. However, for the right user – the boardroom presenter who likes to move around, the educator seeking to revolutionize their online classroom, or the content creator that needs a top-down desk camera – the value proposition becomes incredibly strong. The Insta 360 Link 2 stands as a testament to intelligent webcam design, proving that there's still ample room for innovation in a seemingly mature product category.

The webcam market has seen a surge of innovation in recent years, with brands pushing the boundaries of what these compact devices can achieve. If you’re not aware, Insta360 is a brand that's been making waves in the last few years with affordable, innovative, and high-quality action and 360 cameras. These aren’t exactly geared up to be the best gear for streaming, but for any content creator who wants to take things on the go, Insta360 has proven very popular.

We reviewed the brand’s earlier Link webcam too, and the Insta360 Link won us over with its comprehensive suite of AI pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities. Not to mention, it’s still one of the best 4K webcams we’ve tested, which is incredible for such a small form-factor device.

So, can this brand carry over its success in on-the-go cameras to hit another webcam homerun? More importantly, does the Insta360 Link 2 succeed in undercutting more expensive 4K webcams with a price tag of just $199.99/£199.99?

Design & Build Quality

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

Bigger Build But Smarter Brains

Unlike the plastic shells of some webcams, the Link 2 feels both modern and robust due to its predominantly aluminium alloy build quality. The camera head, housing the 4K sensor, sits atop a two-axis gimbal with the camera lens next to an indicator light that illuminates a bright green to let you know when the webcam is active. When not in use, the Link 2 smartly folds down, protecting the lens and your privacy. This thoughtful design also triggers an automatic privacy mode, instantly cutting the video feed – a simple yet highly effective feature that I genuinely appreciate.

Mounting the Link 2 is straightforward, thanks to its versatile clip-on design. It securely perches atop most monitors, laptops, or even external displays. For those preferring a more stable setup, a standard 1/4-inch tripod thread is conveniently integrated into the base, allowing for easy attachment to tripods or camera arms.

Whether you like the look of the Link 2 is subjective; however, it is nearly twice as big as the OBSBOT Tiny SE or the original Insa360 Link, both of which have most of the same features in a smaller, sleeker package. It’s not to say that the Link 2 is bulky, large, or unwieldy; it's just that the increased footprint led me to anticipate a performance edge over the OBSBOT Tiny 2 or the previous generation of Link webcams. That’s an expectation it didn't quite meet.

Key Features and Real World Performance

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

4K Resolution, 1/2" Sensor, f/1.8 Aperture:

A headline feature of the Link 2 is its 4K Ultra HD recording at 30 frames per second (fps). This is the maximum that most webcams can shoot at, including the beast that is the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra. In a much smaller size and $100 less, the Link 2 has some room to undercut a lot of the more expensive competition.

At 1080p, you’ll be able to harness 60/30/25/24 fps, but between you and me, you'll certainly want to opt for that 60fps setting - more on why later. The 1/2-inch sensor allows for improved dynamic range, and the f/1.8 aperture further aids in low-light performance, ensuring a brighter, clearer image. In well-lit environments, the video is remarkably sharp, with excellent detail and vibrant, accurate colors. Faces look natural, and textures are rendered with clarity, with details that are easy to pick out.

However, (even with pixel peeping) I cannot tell the difference between the 4K 30 fps and the 1080p 60 fps. I don’t want to diminish how good the quality of the video from the Link 2 is; it's just that the 4K feature is one that you’re definitely paying for. Compared to the OBSBOT Tiny SE, which has a gimbal and offers similar features without 4K, the Link 2 costs an extra $50. As you can see below, the 1080p image from both webcams is incredibly similar.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

So, along with the image remaining the same when bumping it down to 1080p, you also get an added bonus: 60 frames per second. One of the main selling points of this webcam is the tracking as you move around. At 60fps, this looks significantly better than at 4K 30fps, but how well does it track you with that fancy gimbal?

Tracking and Gimbal:

This is arguably the Insta360 Link 2's headline feature. Leveraging its two-axis gimbal, the webcam can precisely track your movements, keeping you perfectly centered in the frame. Whether you’re pacing during a presentation, gesturing emphatically, or simply shifting in your chair mid-stream, the Link 2’s lens smoothly follows, ensuring you're always the focus. The tracking and autofocus are remarkably responsive and accurate, rarely losing their subject, even with quick movements.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

This freedom of movement is great for someone who has a more dynamic presentation style or just someone like me who fidgets, particularly for educators or presenters who need to use a whiteboard or move around their space. It truly feels like having a personal cameraman dedicated to keeping you in the shot.

While having a camera that follows you around is fun, it’s overkill for most people. Especially considering that more affordable webcams are able to track you a little bit. True enough, these webcams aren’t going to track you by using a gimbal to pan, tilt, and zoom, although plenty of those options now exist. Instead, they’ll crop into a still shot to ensure you are centered as you move around. This is obviously limited (in quality and range); however, for most people, it is the most you will need, if you even need it at all.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

HDR Mode:

If you don’t have one of the best ring lights for streaming, most rooms have uneven lighting, perhaps a bright window behind you, or harsh overhead lights in a meeting room, and these can be a nightmare for webcams. With its larger sensor and larger aperture, the Link 2 offers an HDR (High Dynamic Range) mode. It helps to balance blown-out windows or dark, dingy corners, resulting in a more natural and evenly exposed image. This is a feature I didn't realize I was missing, and something my current webcam doesn’t manage well with at all. It's a feature that works particularly well, unlike the next one I'm about to cover.

Gesture Controls:

The Link 2 has support for the same simple hand gestures the original Link did for controlling its key functions. Holding your palm up can start or stop the webcam tracking you, or an "L" shape gesture can zoom in or out. These ideas are great in principle; however, in real-world testing and day-to-day use, I found them to be a nightmare.

For a webcam with a gimbal for tracking that is aimed at people moving around and gesturing or generally being active, unintended arm movements or rogue hand gestures are to be expected. With gesture controls, this then makes the webcam randomly zoom in and out, track you, track someone else, and switch to portrait mode. As you can imagine, this is not ideal, but I need to be clear that this is not something isolated to Link 2. I’ve tested other webcams with gesture controls, and none of them work without being wildly intrusive far too often. Thankfully, you can turn this feature off, and that’s something I would personally recommend you do immediately unless you want to cosplay as Madonna in the Vogue music video (kids, ask your parents).

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

Specialized Modes:

Beyond general video calls, the Link 2 offers several modes tailored for specific use cases:

Whiteboard Mode: This allows the camera to detect and enhance a whiteboard or presentation board in your frame. It automatically straightens the perspective and cleans up the image, making the content clearly legible to your audience. This worked much better than I expected, and I can imagine it would be an absolute game-changer for online lessons, brainstorming sessions, or presentations where you need to share a design or lesson notes on a whiteboard.

This allows the camera to detect and enhance a whiteboard or presentation board in your frame. It automatically straightens the perspective and cleans up the image, making the content clearly legible to your audience. This worked much better than I expected, and I can imagine it would be an absolute game-changer for online lessons, brainstorming sessions, or presentations where you need to share a design or lesson notes on a whiteboard. DeskView Mode: With a simple tilt of the camera down, the Link 2 automatically switches to "DeskView." This mode flattens the perspective of your desk, allowing you to easily share whatever you’ve got on your worktop. For product reviewers, artists, or educators demonstrating physical items, this could be really useful. Similarly, for gamers and streamers who want to show off their mouse and keyboard skills, this could provide a fun angle for your viewers. Similarly, if you’re painting Warhammer figures on stream, this could be a great way to show it. Mind you, for enhanced detail, the macro lens of the BenQ IdeaCam S1 Pro would do a better job.

With a simple tilt of the camera down, the Link 2 automatically switches to "DeskView." This mode flattens the perspective of your desk, allowing you to easily share whatever you’ve got on your worktop. For product reviewers, artists, or educators demonstrating physical items, this could be really useful. Similarly, for gamers and streamers who want to show off their mouse and keyboard skills, this could provide a fun angle for your viewers. Similarly, if you’re painting Warhammer figures on stream, this could be a great way to show it. Mind you, for enhanced detail, the macro lens of the BenQ IdeaCam S1 Pro would do a better job. Portrait Mode: For content creators targeting platforms like TikTok or Instagram Reels, the Link 2 offers a 9:16 portrait mode, a thoughtful inclusion for modern content demands.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

Dual Noise-Cancelling Microphones:

While often an afterthought for webcams compared to one of the best microphones for streaming and gaming, the Link 2 integrates dual noise-cancelling microphones on the top in a large grilled area. Giving over such a large area on the webcam to microphones meant I had high hopes for how they would perform. I was unfortunately disappointed. The audio isn’t bad at all, it’s just average. Other webcams manage to offer the same kind of audio performance with tiny pin holes for mics instead of such a large dedicated area that the Link 2 has.

If you're a streamer, podcaster, or professional content creator, or if you frequently find yourself in noisy environments, you'll still want to invest in a dedicated external microphone. While the Link 2's mics are better than many built-in laptop microphones, they can't match the clarity, richness, and noise rejection capabilities of a quality standalone USB or XLR microphone. However, I did notice a much better performance for the Link 2 in larger meeting rooms with multiple people talking. So maybe this webcam is better suited to larger rooms for audio instead of at your desk.

Software Experience

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

Plug in and go… but you should play

The Insta360 Link 2’s full potential is unlocked by the accompanying software, the Insta360 Link Controller. Available for both macOS and Windows, this application is intuitive, well-designed, and provides comprehensive control over the webcam's numerous features.

You can adjust standard settings like brightness, contrast, saturation, and white balance to fine-tune your image. Beyond basic image adjustments, the Link Controller is where you manage the webcam's more advanced functionalities. You can toggle AI tracking on or off, adjust its sensitivity, and calibrate its tracking area. The gesture controls can also be customized or disabled through the software (I suggest the latter).

Content creators, especially those working on vertical platforms, will appreciate the native Portrait Mode, too. This eliminates post-production headaches and ensures your content is optimized from capture.

With the app, you can switch between the specialized modes – Whiteboard Mode, DeskView Mode, and Portrait Mode and add dedicated buttons or hotkeys for these, making it simple to transition between different presentation styles during a live call or recording.



During my testing, the software proved stable and responsive, with no significant crashes or lag. The integration with popular video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and OBS Studio was seamless, with the Link 2 recognized instantly as a video and audio source.

For those who simply want a plug-and-play experience, the Link 2 works well straight out of the box with its default settings. However, to truly harness its capabilities and customize your video output, spending a little time exploring the Insta360 Link Controller is highly recommended.

Should you buy the Insta360 Link 2?

(Image credit: Future / Tom Farthing)

The Insta360 Link 2 is designed with versatility at its core, making it a compelling option for a wide range of users, from boardroom businessmen to content creators.

For educators and online presenters, the Whiteboard Mode and the ability to seamlessly transition from your face to a perfectly framed and enhanced view of your physical whiteboard or shared document could be a revelation. Similarly, DeskView Mode could be all you need for your unique brand of content creation. Meeting Rooms are another area where the Link 2 will shine. Having multiple people presenting and tracking them around the room or following one energetic person is seamless.

Content creators, especially those working on vertical platforms, will appreciate the native Portrait Mode, too. This eliminates post-production headaches and ensures your content is optimized from capture. For people who want to use the webcam for one or more of these use cases, the extra cost is definitely worth it.

However, the much lauded 4K resolution is something of a pointless addition, in my experience. The image is nearly identical to 1080p competitors, and most of the potential users I mentioned above won't need 4K support. Without offering 4K, 60fps, the Link 2 isn't exactly gunning against the top-of-the-line webcams, so to me, it would have made more sense to cut back to 1080p and target a more approachable price point.

How we tested the Insta360 Link 2

Like most pieces of tech reviewed here at GamesRadar+, I put the Insta360 Link 2 to work in my own setup for over a month before writing this review. I used it for work calls, meetings, and I played around with software and the various features that the camera comes with. I compared it closely to the OBSBOT Tiny SE, since it has many of the same clever PTZ features, while selling for a smaller price.

For more details on how we test, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

