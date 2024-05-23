Grab XGIMI’s most affordable outdoor projector for under $250 this Memorial Day

We normally see some of the most valuable Memorial Day deals on summer-friendly gadgets, so it’s no wonder the brand’s range of outdoor projectors are seeing their own savings right now. However, this particular offer lands on the most affordable option in XGIMI’s lineup, the MoGo 2.

Usually positioned at an already respectable $399, you’ll find this mini projector available for just $249.99 this week. That’s thanks to a $100 discount on the page itself and a further $50 saving via a tickable coupon. It’s a return to a record-low price that we’ve spotted a few times this year, but it’s still impressive considering you’ll often find it stuck at $299.99.

$250 is also a fantastic price for a budget buy, but if you’re looking for a higher resolution we’d recommend checking out the MoGo 2 Pro. You’ll find this 1080p model at just $399 right now (was $599.99) for a full $200 off. We’ve only ever seen this device cheaper once, and that was during a single-day flash sale back in March when it dropped to $349.99. Since then, it’s been pretty much glued to a $450 rate.

You’ll find more information on both of these Memorial Day offers just below and more of the latest prices on the best outdoor projectors further down the page.

XGIMI MoGo 2 | $399 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Not only are you saving $100 straight away at Amazon, but there’s also a $50 coupon available here. That takes us down from the XGIMI MoGo 2’s usual sales price of $299 all the way to $249.99 - a record-low price. Buy it if: ✅ You only want to watch in the evenings

✅ You want to spend as little as possible

✅ You want an easily portable device Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a higher brightness

✅ You want an easily portable device Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a higher brightness

❌ You need at least a 1080p resolution



XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro | $599.99 $399 at Amazon

Save $200 - The MoGo 2 Pro packs a resolution upgrade up to 1080p which means a crisper image all together. The rest of the specs are very similar, with a smaller 400 lumen brightness, so it’s well worth weighing up the value of those extra pixels. Buy it if: ✅ You don’t need high brightness

✅ You want as high a resolution as possible under $400

✅ You still want to stick to the budget category Don't buy it if: ❌ You can move further up the price scale



Should you buy the XGIMI MoGo 2 or MoGo 2 Pro?

We’ll start off by saying both of these outdoor projectors are at the very bottom of their price ranges. These are entry level devices designed to offer a projector experience for your yard or campsite without too many extra frills to bump up that price. That means you’re getting a solid picture and reasonable audio, but no high-resolution streaming options and a fairly low brightness compared to the rest of the market. Still, if you don’t want to splash $500+ on an outdoor projector, these are all specs to be expected.

What you will get is a cheap projector that will see you through streaming options from a variety of partners all without needing to break the bank. That’s a rarity in the projector world, where tech is still in the process of trickling down to the masses. You’ll regularly see high-end models sitting at well over $1,000.

Between the two, the XGIMI MoGo 2 will be enough for most people just looking for a little taste of outdoor entertainment during the summer months. You’ll be watching in 720p, but unless you’re particularly serious about your home cinema status that’s fine to get by. If you do want something a little further up the quality scale you can upgrade to the 1080p MoGo 2 Pro. However, you’re not upgrading your brightness to support that higher resolution so the extra cost might not make sense unless you’re truly going for clarity over all else.

