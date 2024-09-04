A USB version of Shure's most iconic microphone is coming, and it's under $160

As if the USB gaming microphone market wasn't already competitive enough, budding content creators will now have a top-of-the-line Shure option to consider. The new Shure MV6 brings the audio quality and iconic design of what is maybe the world's most iconic podcasting microphone to an accessible price point, and I think it might take over the entry-level streaming scene.

If you watch enough podcast recordings on YouTube, you'll immediately recognize one of the best microphones for streaming and gaming. The Shure SM7B and the newer SM7dB have become heavily endorsed by content creators all over the world. They have impeccable sound quality, but their XLR connectivity and high price tags mean they aren't exactly accessible for most folks who stream on Twitch once or twice a week.

The Shure MV6 brings with it the accessibility the brand has been missing, and it launches at a price point of $149 / £130. Not only does it look slightly like an adorable baby-sized Shure SM7dB, but it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on its bottom - something I'm sure plenty of existing Shure customers wish they had on the more expensive version.

Along with live monitoring and a USB-C connection port, the mic also sports a capacitive tap-to-mute button on it - a helpful addition for those who don't have one of the best streaming mixers to help them control their live audio.

Bucking the trend for this type of mic however, the MV6 opts not to include an audio or gain dial. At first, this was a bit disappointing to learn, but the folks at Shure have told me this is because they have faith in the microphone's built-in Auto Leveler software and Digital Popper Stopper. Another piece of hardware may have added cost and upset the iconic look of the mic anyway, so I suppose I can understand.

Interestingly, Shure has also made a commitment to battle background noise. The MV6 is a Dynamic mic, which is another irregularity - usually streaming mics are designed to be a bit more forgiving and opt for a condenser capsule instead. Not only that, but the brand has included a real-time de-noiser. I don't want to fuel beef between manufacturers, but I can't help but feel like this is a direct jab at the SteelSeries Alias and Alias Pro, which sailed through its launch thanks to ingenious noise-rejection videos.

(Image credit: Shure)

Included in the purchase of a Shure MV6 is the microphone itself, a desktop foot-stand, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. The value doesn't end there though - Shure's MV7+ utilizes a digital mixing software called the MOTIV Mix app, and that free program can be used here to customize settings, as well as route audio sources in your PC or laptop.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the Shure SM7B known as "that mic Joe Rogan uses", I imagine plenty of people will be eager to add the MV6 to their streaming gear selection. Shure hasn't lifted the lid on when this new peripheral will hit the shelves, but I'll be back with a review soon, so if you want to know more, keep your eyes peeled.

For more streaming gear, check out the best webcams, the best capture cards, and the best ring lights for streaming.