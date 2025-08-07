Now that Lucy is coming to Guilty Gear, can we talk about how nothing surpasses these Edgerunners gaming chair covers?

Guilty Gear Strive developer Arc System Works finally unveiled the gameplay trailer for the fighting game's newest Season Pass 4 character, Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners. After seeing it, I can't help but think about the character's stunning Secretlab chair skins. Honestly, why aren't there more video game anime crossovers?

Launched back in 2023, these covers are inspired by Lucy and Rebecca from the Cyberpunk Netflix series, and have taken a part of my memory hostage ever since I fell in love with the anime. Designed to fit over one of the best gaming chairs out there, the Secretlab Titan EVO, the covers are some of the best bits of merch out there, as they replicate iconic aspects of the character's aesthetic and transform them into chair designs only a die-hard fan would recognize at a glance.

These official Cyberpunk Edgerunners gaming chair covers are designed to give your Secretlab Titan EVO an anime makeover, without the need to fork out the cash for an entirely new chair. The covers are only compatible with the Titan EVO (although versions for the Titan Evo Lite are available for pre-order), but besides their stunning anime designs, they're also machine washable and can protect your base chair from everyday wear and tear. Rebecca Edition: Check stock at Secretlab

It's now been three years since Cyberpunk Edgerunners dropped on Netflix, and the track 'I Really Want To Stay at Your House" became an instant trigger for floods of tears amongst myself and the rest of my weeby friends. Last month, it was announced that a second season is in production, which means you've got plenty of time to prepare your chair for a premiere viewing of Season 2.

It's been two years since the Secretlab covers dropped, and in that time, I've still not managed to find officially licensed gaming chairs or covers that surpass the subtle and gorgeous details of the Edgerunner designs.

What makes a great bit of anime gaming tech for me comes down to how the brand utilizes a character's design. Just slapping on anime logos on one of the best gaming keyboards and calling it a day doesn't really do much for me, and it's one of the reasons why Razer's Pokemon Collection wasn't super effective.

Yes, Pikachu's face is cute, but you know what's better? Adding nods and references to the character's outfit and iconic moments from the series that the bit of tech is based on.

Not only are the finer details and nuances of Lucy's outfit replicated on the front of the cover, but the back of Secretlab's Lucy Edition cover pays a homage to one of the most gut-wrenching parts of the anime's story (which I won't spoil, don't worry). Instead of just pasting her face on the chair, we have a perfect tribute as to why so many of us fell in love with the series in the first place - it feels like a chair cover designed by fans for fans.

Not all gaming chairs (and covers) are built the same. For every stunning Secretlab model, we have chairs like the official Spy x Family Anya chair by DXRacer. It also tries to replicate an anime character's look but goes for the less subtle approach of just pasting an image of Anya on the back and containing logos out the wazoo.

Even as someone who owns their fair share of Anya figures and Spy x Family merch, I'd much rather a design refined like that of the Rebecca Edition Secretlab gaming chair cover.

The ethos of replicating the iconic design aspects of the character is still at play there, but it feels far more refined. The 'Cyberpunk' logos aren't so big they're distracting, and instead of featuring her face (as adorable as it may be) instead it's her funky and iconic tattoos that are replicated as stunning embroidered pieces across the design, making it one of my favorite pieces of licensed gaming PC accessories to date.

Now that Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2 is officially happening, introducing a new cast of characters, I can only hope brands like Secretlab will continue to release some of the most stunning bits of licensed gaming tech for whatever new character I'll inevitably fall in love with. Hopefully, they'll be available in the UK this time, as the Lucy and Rebecca covers remain US exclusive - you lucky chooms.

