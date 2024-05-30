Evercade bartop arcade machine is inbound, comes in Mega Man and Street Fighter flavors
Evercade Alpha uses cartridges and boasts bartop beauty
Blaze, the company behind the Evercade and Super Pocket, just unveiled a new bartop arcade machine that uses the platform’s cartridges. Dubbed the Evercade Alpha, the handheld maker’s latest device is officially licensed, comes with six classic Capcom capers built-in, and pays homage to the publisher with Street Fighter and Mega Man designs.
Available to pre-order from June 4 for $229.99 / $199.99, the Evercade Alpha isn’t just a chonky version of the company’s best gaming handheld contenders. Sure, it holds the same values as portables like the Super Pocket in that it offers up a way to play retro console classics without downloads or ROMs, but it’s clear that Blaze is looking to go the extra mile for arcade cabinet enthusiasts this time around. Put it this way, if you’ve been longing for an authentic bartop machine but can’t be bothered forking out for an original in need of restoration, the Alpha may scratch your itch.
For starters, the Evercade Alpha comes armed with “competition arcade-grade controls” that should help you pull off slick Hadoukens in Street Figher 2. Extra USB ports mean you can invite your friends over for a beat down using Evercade VS or supported third-party PC controllers, which will come in handy when exploring the massive 500+ catalog of cartridge games using the machine’s dual slots.
On the visual side of things, the Alpha has you covered with an 8-inch high-res IPS screen. Those of you who are looking to maintain that 80s amusement center vibe will perhaps be more interested in the machine’s bezel artwork, side panels, and light-up marquee, all of which help the new device look like cabinets of old. The marquees are also removable, giving you a bit of choice when it comes to the bartop’s overall vibe.
As for the games, here's a handy list of every built-in game included with the Street Fighter and Mega Man versions of the Evercade Alpha:
Evercade Alpha Street Fighter 2 Edition games
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo
- Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo
- Street Fighter 2: Champion Edition
- Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Street Fighter Alpha 3
Evercade Alpha Mega Man Edition games
- Final Fight
- Carrier Airwing
- Mega Man: The Power Battle
- Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters
- Strider
- Knights of the Round
Should you pre-order the Evercade Alpha?
I’ve restored more than one authentic arcade machine in my time, and while I prefer the real deal, the Evercade Alpha could make for a compelling substitute. Not only will it require no assembly and run a multitude of classics using carts, but $229.99 / $199.99 is a pretty great pre-order price. Alternatives by the likes of Arcade1UP do bark up a similar bartop tree, but Blaze may have the edge thanks to its ever-growing cartridge ecosystem.
For example, you can pick up this Mortal Kombat 3 version at Amazon right now, and it’s down from $179.99 to $155.50. However, you’ll only be able to play the MK Trilogy on this cab, whereas the Evercade Alpha will keep itself fresh using compatible cartridges. In a sense, you’re getting more than just a bartop machine with Blaze’s version, as you could easily plug in a gamepad and even use it for playing upcoming 3D releases like the Tomb Raider Trilogy.
Ultimately, if you do pick up an Evercade Alpha, you’ll be investing in an ecosystem of retro games you can play at home and on the go. The new bartop isn’t cheap, but for under $250, you’re getting a machine that’ll serve as its own platform without needing to be online or receive updates. I’m sure there are a few of you out there who long for the simplicity of ‘90s gaming, and that’s exactly who these new machines are for. Just try to keep your head when your opponent spams you with moves in Street Fighter 2, as unlike old cabinets, these devices are probably throwable.
