Want the best laptop screen I've played on yet? The Razer Blade 16 is up to $600 off right now

The Razer Blade 16 has seen some of its biggest discounts yet over at Razer this week, and while things certainly are still pricey for these RTX 5060 / RTX 5070 configurations, those looking for a high-end OLED panel should be taking note. After all, it's the face on this bad boy that ultimately makes it one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now.

Razer's largest discount sits on the RTX 5070 configuration, with $600 off the $2,799.99 MSRP dropping us down to $2,199.99 via the brand's own store. If you're truly looking to prioritize display quality, though, the RTX 5060 configuration is down to $1,899.99 thanks to a $500 discount. That's $100 cheaper than I've seen it in previous sales.

Razer Blade 16 RTX 5070 gaming laptop | $2,799.99 $2,199.99 at Razer

Save $600 - The big bucks savings land on this RTX 5070 configuration. Yes, you'll find machines with these kinds of specs for less on the market, but if you're going all in on display quality you can't go wrong with this 240Hz OLED panel. UK: £2,499.99 £2,299.99 at Razer Read more ▼

Razer Blade 16 RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $2,399.99 $1,899.99 at Razer

Save $500 - This is a baseline spec, but I've only ever seen the RTX 5060 Razer Blade 16 going for $1,999.99 in previous sales. That's an extra $100 in the back pocket if you've been eyeing up the machine's OLED panel but don't want to invest in a high-end configuration. Buy it if: ✅ You're putting display quality first

✅ You're investing long-term

✅ You travel regularly with your laptop Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to maximize component value UK: £2,099.99 £1,899.99 at Razer Read more ▼

It's only these lower-end configurations on sale at Razer's store right now, though if you're putting overall immersion over pure framerates they're well worth the investment. If you are hunting for something a little beefier it's worth keeping an eye on that RTX 5090 configuration over the next few months.

Should you buy the Razer Blade 16?

The Razer Blade 16 is an expensive gaming laptop, and the 2025 iteration doubles down on that premium offering. This is the Macbook Pro of the PC gaming world - and it's not going to fit everyone.

For today's $1,899.99 sale price on the cheapest RTX 5060 version you could pick up an RTX 5070 Ti configuration of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S at Best Buy (and still keep an OLED display, just not the one I fell in love with on the Blade). That $1,899.99 would also net you an RTX 5070 version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 while it's on sale at Best Buy - with a chunkier chassis that will boost performance more than the slimline design of the Blade.

The Razer Blade has never been the best value on the web, though. This is a laptop more about style and overall quality of life. That means it pumps more into its display and luxurious chassis than its absolute performance, and if you share those priorities it's well worth a look.

I tested an RTX 5090 configuration that would normally come in at an eye-watering $4,499.99, but it still featured the same 240Hz QHD+ OLED screen you'll see here - and that panel is worth the leap. More and more gaming laptops are adopting OLED panels these days, but Razer's is the one that has impressed me the most.

It's super vibrant, with very little glare, and offers the kind of impact I still miss to this day. Colors pop brighter and details are sharper than other versions I've had on my desk - if you can get down to a store to see one for yourself, it's well worth the journey.

If you're investing in a luxury experience and you prioritize a slimline design, premium chassis, and high-end visual experience this is where you should be right now.

If you're investing in a luxury experience and you prioritize a slimline design, premium chassis, and high-end visual experience this is where you should be right now.