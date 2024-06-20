This RTX 40-Series Razer Blade gaming laptop is finally $1,000 off

I’ve been watching the Razer Blade 15 like a hawk over the last few weeks. It all started when the $2,499.99 MSRP of the RTX 4060 model dipped to $1,799 back in May - a good start, but I expected there was more wiggle room in that discount. I’ve been holding out for a full $1,000 off - and Amazon has delivered today.

You’ll find the mid-spec Razer Blade 15 available for $1,499.99 at Amazon right now, for a full four-figure saving from the original price. Considering this was still a $2,000+ gaming laptop as recently as April that’s a fantastic result - a record-breaking discount. It also puts the typically premium Blade machine into the same kind of price range as other models from Asus, Lenovo, and HP. That’s a rarity - these are luxury devices that rarely bleed into this mid-range arena.

It’s safe to say I’ve been waiting for this discount - but that’s only because you have to wait for these kinds of gaming laptop deals on Razer products. These are some of the best gaming laptops on the market, and they place a tax on their high-end designs, premium displays, and ultra-slim form factors. That means it takes some time for each release to come down to more affordable prices, which also means this is a slightly older spec. That 13th-generation Intel processor isn’t as limiting as you might think - after all, today’s 14th-gen CPUs are more of an incremental upgrade.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $2,499.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon

Save $1,000 - The Razer Blade 15 is at a record-low price over at Amazon today, with a full $1,000 off the original $2,499.99 launch price. That means you’re getting an RTX 4060 configuration of a luxury laptop for a cost we normally associate with far cheaper machines. Specs: Intel i7-13800H | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want a luxury feel

✅ You need a speedy display

✅ You don’t mind a 16:9 display Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a newer 16:10 display



Should you buy the Razer Blade 15?

The Razer Blade 15 is an older release, which means it’s been superseded by the Blade 16 for those with the budget to afford a $2,999 minimum MSRP. You can also spend a similar amount and pick up newer versions of alternative machines like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. But there’s a certain luxury that comes with a Razer Blade that few gaming laptops can replicate. This is a premium product, and its rock-solid build quality, clean matte black finish, and Sneki pedigree make it an extremely attractive investment.

This is a newer configuration than the 2022 Razer Blade 15 we reviewed, but little has changed above the hood. You’re still getting the high-end display and reliable framerates that we celebrated in the previous iteration, with the added bonus of more up-to-date components.

I’d recommend the Razer Blade 15 to anyone who’s had their eye on this level of luxury for a while, but has always been priced out of the experience. At $1,499.99 we’re firmly in the realm of everyday gaming laptop deals for an RTX 4060 spec, making this an excellent opportunity. If, however, you’re less concerned with the look and feel of your device and would rather invest in other areas, it’s worth checking out 2024’s releases - the aforementioned G14 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 offer a similar slimline design with the added benefit of an OLED display.

We’re rounding up plenty more of the best Razer laptops on the market, as well as all the best Alienware laptops and the best Asus gaming laptops if you’re still in between brands. If you're after more savings, we're also getting you prepped for all of this year's Prime Day gaming laptop deals to boot.