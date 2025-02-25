The new Razer Blade 18 comes with the world's first 18-inch dual-mode display, and it's up for pre-order today

The Razer Blade 18 is now available for pre-order, and while we hadn't heard too much about Sneki's behemoth before today it's the dual resolution display that's piqued my interest. Sure, Razer's latest gaming laptop comes stacked with up to an RTX 5090 GPU and Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors - but that 4K 240Hz panel? That's something else.

That's already double the speed of most UHD gaming laptop displays, with MSI also launching its Titan and Raider 4K devices today - limiting both to 120Hz. Razer produces some of the best gaming laptops in the market, and it often leads on its display quality. It's a bold move for sure, but being able to swap between full resolution glory and a blindingly fast FHD 440Hz means the 2025 Razer Blade 18 is taking names.

The Razer Blade 18 starts at $3,199.99 / £3,099.99 and has an estimated ship date of April 30.

Razer Blade 18 | From $3,199.99 at Razer

The Razer Blade 18 is configurable with an RTX 5070 Ti (the cheapest configuration), RTX 5080, or RTX 5090 GPU. If you pre-order from Razer, you'll also receive a free Razer Laptop Stand Chroma and a set of Razer Skins. That's a total of $194.98 in extra value. Buy it if: ✅ You want a desktop replacement

✅ You swap between adventure and competitive games

✅ You're after an investment Don't buy it if: ❌ You travel frequently with your laptop UK: From £3,099.99 at Razer



Razer was quiet about its new 18-inch gaming laptop when this year's first roster of rigs was unveiled at CES in January. I wouldn't have been - that dual-resolution display sounds like just what this high-end machine needed. I've often lamented the lack of 4K displays on previous generation Razer Blade 18 machines. These are premium laptops with the price tags to match, and Razer was at risk of being outclassed by MSI in this big-screen arena.

In the old days, we had to choose between resolution or speed - it seems like Razer is ready to put that in the past. This is a technology we've seen more of in the world of the best gaming monitors, giving players the option to swap between more pixels and faster speeds. It's an ultimate go-to for anyone who plays competitively, but doesn't want to limit their single player adventures either.

(Image credit: Future)

The actual panel stacks up well against the best Razer laptops previously hailed for their display prowess as well. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is Calman Verified on top. It's housed in a slimline 0.86-inch chassis with a brand new keyboard to boot. The deck offers 35% more travel distance compared to the previous generation model, which should give it a more tactile feel overall. There's also, finally, a number pad. I always found it odd that Razer squeezed its keyboard into the center of a massive slab of laptop. Previous generations had strangely small clickers, but the brand has finally relented in 2025.

(Image credit: Future)

It's not just the 18-incher making its way to the shelves today either. The successor to my favorite 16-inch gaming laptop of all time is also available for pre-order. The 2025 Razer Blade 16 comes in significantly thinner than previous generations and features up to an RTX 5090 GPU - all powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processing power. There's no 4K panel here, but considering this is a similar QHD+ 240Hz OLED display to the one I tested in the 2024 Razer Blade 16, I'm expecting to be just as delighted as I was last year.

The Razer Blade 16 starts at $2,799.99 / £2,699.99 and is currently slated to ship on April 14.

Razer Blade 16 | From $2,799.99 at Razer

Pre-ordering the Razer Blade 16 direct from Razer nets you a free Razer USB-C dock and a selection of Blade 16 skins. Those are some solid freebies, with a combined value of $179.98. The cheapest configuration uses an RTX 5070 Ti, but both RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 versions are also ready to pre-order. Buy it if: ✅ You travel regularly with your laptop

✅ You prioritize display quality

✅ You want a slick design Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a 4K display UK: From £2,699.99 at Razer

